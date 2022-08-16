Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekend will be fun for all the family.

After keeping the event alive through virtual competitions during the pandemic, the show, which will take place at The Showground on Huddersfield Road on Sunday, August 21, will make its much-anticipated return for the first time since 2019 with a Jubilee themed spectacular event.

Jonathan Evans, show chairman, said: “Life has become very difficult for many over the last couple of years.

“We think we are all ready for a bit of fun! And we’ve got a full, fun-packed day lined up ahead

The show will make a return on August 21.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our team of volunteers have been working throughout the year putting the day together.

“For quite a few of our volunteers it will be their first taste of a real event.

“Of course our theme for the day is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Many of the competitions and attractions will have a Royal aspect.”

The 2022 show will feature the usual, much-loved attractions including the live music stage, Agricultural display, Pinxton puppet show, soft play area, Fun Dog Show, Competition Marquee, Made in Yorkshire Marquee and much more.

Local singer Karen Clegg.

The main marquee will be displaying the competition entries with classes for children and adults in handicraft, baking, flowers and vegetables. Other competitions elsewhere on the field will be the Fun Dog Show, Horse and Pony Show and Baby Show.

The two main star attractions of the day include the Stannage Stunt team, Sponsored by Taylor Wimpey and The End of the Show Show, Led by famous local singer Karen Clegg and featuring the Grange Moor Brass Band

On the Day Running order:

General

8.30am - Showground Gates Open

10.30am - Stalls and Attractions Open

10.30am - Music Stage Opens

Main Ring

8.30am - Horse and Pony Show

11.15am - Dial Wood Carriage Driving for Disabled

11.50am - ATC Marching Band

12.00pm - Welcome Speech and Karen Clegg

12.10pm - Stannage Stunts

12.40pm - Sutton School of Performing Arts

13.00pm - Wise Old Owls

13.20pm - Children’s Fancy Dress

13.30pm - Tug of War Semi’s

13.50pm - Katie Philpott School of Dance

14.10pm - Rockwood Harriers

14.30pm - Stannage Stunts

15.00pm - Tug of War Final

15.10pm - ATC Marching Band

15.20pm - End of the Show Show – ‘Hey Lizzy’

(Featuring Karen Clegg, Grange Moor BB and Guests)

16.20pm Main Ring Closes

Band Tent

11.00am - Grange Moor Brass Band

13.00pm - Grange Moor Brass Band

( Grange Moor Brass Band will also be in the Main Ring from 15.20 )

Competitions:

Marquee

7.30am - Flower and Vegetable Exhibit Entries Open

7.30am - Domestic and Children’s Entries Open

9.45am - Entries Close

10.00am - Marquee Closes. Judging Begins

12.00pm - Marquee Reopens

14.00pm - Presentations for Prize Winners

16.00pm - Exhibits can be removed

16.30pm - Marquee Closes

Horse and Pony Show

7.30am - Registration Opens

8.30am - First Class Begins

11.00am - Horse and Pony Show Closes

Dog Show

10.30am - Registration Opens

11.30am - First Class Begins

16.00pm - Championship Class Begins

Childrens Ring

11.30am - Children’s Games Begin

President's Lawn

14.00pm - Baby Show

Mirfield Show will be held at The Showground, on Huddersfield Road, on Sunday, August 21.

Tickets are available in advance via the website and at selected shops and are priced £6. These will be available until midday the day before the show and up to midnight online.

You can pay on the day for £10. Free entry for children under 16 accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit https://mirfieldshow.com/