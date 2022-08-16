After keeping the event alive through virtual competitions during the pandemic, the show, which will take place at The Showground on Huddersfield Road on Sunday, August 21, will make its much-anticipated return for the first time since 2019 with a Jubilee themed spectacular event.
Jonathan Evans, show chairman, said: “Life has become very difficult for many over the last couple of years.
“We think we are all ready for a bit of fun! And we’ve got a full, fun-packed day lined up ahead
“Our team of volunteers have been working throughout the year putting the day together.
“For quite a few of our volunteers it will be their first taste of a real event.
“Of course our theme for the day is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Many of the competitions and attractions will have a Royal aspect.”
The 2022 show will feature the usual, much-loved attractions including the live music stage, Agricultural display, Pinxton puppet show, soft play area, Fun Dog Show, Competition Marquee, Made in Yorkshire Marquee and much more.
The main marquee will be displaying the competition entries with classes for children and adults in handicraft, baking, flowers and vegetables. Other competitions elsewhere on the field will be the Fun Dog Show, Horse and Pony Show and Baby Show.
The two main star attractions of the day include the Stannage Stunt team, Sponsored by Taylor Wimpey and The End of the Show Show, Led by famous local singer Karen Clegg and featuring the Grange Moor Brass Band
On the Day Running order:
General
8.30am - Showground Gates Open
10.30am - Stalls and Attractions Open
10.30am - Music Stage Opens
Main Ring
8.30am - Horse and Pony Show
11.15am - Dial Wood Carriage Driving for Disabled
11.50am - ATC Marching Band
12.00pm - Welcome Speech and Karen Clegg
12.10pm - Stannage Stunts
12.40pm - Sutton School of Performing Arts
13.00pm - Wise Old Owls
13.20pm - Children’s Fancy Dress
13.30pm - Tug of War Semi’s
13.50pm - Katie Philpott School of Dance
14.10pm - Rockwood Harriers
14.30pm - Stannage Stunts
15.00pm - Tug of War Final
15.10pm - ATC Marching Band
15.20pm - End of the Show Show – ‘Hey Lizzy’
(Featuring Karen Clegg, Grange Moor BB and Guests)
16.20pm Main Ring Closes
Band Tent
11.00am - Grange Moor Brass Band
13.00pm - Grange Moor Brass Band
( Grange Moor Brass Band will also be in the Main Ring from 15.20 )
Competitions:
Marquee
7.30am - Flower and Vegetable Exhibit Entries Open
7.30am - Domestic and Children’s Entries Open
9.45am - Entries Close
10.00am - Marquee Closes. Judging Begins
12.00pm - Marquee Reopens
14.00pm - Presentations for Prize Winners
16.00pm - Exhibits can be removed
16.30pm - Marquee Closes
Horse and Pony Show
7.30am - Registration Opens
8.30am - First Class Begins
11.00am - Horse and Pony Show Closes
Dog Show
10.30am - Registration Opens
11.30am - First Class Begins
16.00pm - Championship Class Begins
Childrens Ring
11.30am - Children’s Games Begin
President's Lawn
14.00pm - Baby Show
Mirfield Show will be held at The Showground, on Huddersfield Road, on Sunday, August 21.
Tickets are available in advance via the website and at selected shops and are priced £6. These will be available until midday the day before the show and up to midnight online.
You can pay on the day for £10. Free entry for children under 16 accompanied by an adult.
For more information, visit https://mirfieldshow.com/
The Mirfield Agricultural Show is looking for volunteers. For more details, get in touch at [email protected]