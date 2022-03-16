The Jo Cox Way bike ride is back for summer 2022

The Jo Cox Way Bike Ride at the Princess Mary Stadium, Cleckheaton, on July 28 2021.

The challenge, which is in its seventh year, starts at the Princess Mary Stadium in Cleckheaton on July 27, and arrives in Flat Iron Square, London on July 31.

The route involves some of the most challenging cycling climbs in the country, taking in the Strines, Sheffield, and the Chilterns near Oxford.

All levels of cyclists are welcome to take part from beginner to experienced in this fully supported ride.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Leadbeater is pictured at the Jo Cox Way Bike Ride on July 28 2021.

The Jo Cox Way is a fully volunteer-led campaign to highlight the work and values of former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox and the legacy work that continues in her name.

The cycle challenge will raise funds for the work of the Jo Cox Foundation and the More in Common Network, which strives to tackle loneliness, social isolation and encourages social action in communities.

Kim Leadbeater, current MP for Batley and Spen and Jo Cox’s sister, said: “I am delighted that the Jo Cox Way bike ride is back for 2022.

“It is such a powerful part of Jo’s legacy, providing a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages and different backgrounds to connect and engage with one another through the power of cycling.

“As always I am incredibly grateful to the brilliant team of volunteers who plan the ride and I want to wish everyone taking part the very best of luck for a great adventure.”

The event costs £275 per person, with a £55 deposit to secure your place - -monthly payments can be made.

The entry fee includes: 4 nights accommodation, including dinner and breakfast; coach transport from London back to the start in Batley at the end of ride; backup support vehicles; transportation of luggage; ride snacks and water; and a pro rider quality Jo Cox Way cycling jersey.

Riders are also encouraged to raise funds for the Jo Cox Foundation and More In Common via their fundraising page. The suggested fundraising target is £250.

Entry places are currently available, but places are filling up quickly.

Since the pandemic the bike ride has also added a new way to get involved by inviting riders from across the country to pledge their July miles to reach a combined target of 100,000 miles.