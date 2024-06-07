A free tent pegging event is coming to Heckmondwike on Sunday (June 9).

The Neza Bazi mega event, which is free to enter, will take place on Leeds Road (WF16 9BJ) between 10am and 7pm.

Valued as a cultural tradition, the ancient sport sees horse riders skillfully spear wooden pegs fixed into the ground.

The family fun day will also have live cooking, fresh Jalebi, a popular Indian sweet snack, as well as a bouncy castle.