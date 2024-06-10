Take a trip down memory lane on Batley Community Bus Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Dewsbury Bus Museum is set to hold the first Batley Community Bus Day on Sunday, July 7.

Museum buses will be running between The Mill Outlet, Bradford Road, Batley and Birstall Market Place every 15 minutes between 11am and 4pm.

Models, photographs and souvenirs will be available from sales stalls at The Mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buses running will include a 1961 Guy Wulfrunian, a 1948 Leyland Titan and a 1967 Leyland Panther, all new to West Riding, and a 1976 Leyland Atlantean, new to Yorkshire Woollen.