Take a trip down memory lane on Batley Community Bus Day
The Dewsbury Bus Museum is set to hold the first Batley Community Bus Day on Sunday, July 7.
Museum buses will be running between The Mill Outlet, Bradford Road, Batley and Birstall Market Place every 15 minutes between 11am and 4pm.
Models, photographs and souvenirs will be available from sales stalls at The Mill.
Buses running will include a 1961 Guy Wulfrunian, a 1948 Leyland Titan and a 1967 Leyland Panther, all new to West Riding, and a 1976 Leyland Atlantean, new to Yorkshire Woollen.
Admission is £3 with under-14s, free.