Fun for all the family is expected at Mirfield Library’s Summer Fair this weekend.

Organised by Friends of Mirfield Library, the family fun day will take place on Saturday, July 12, with the Mayor of Mirfield, Stuart Naisbett, officially opening proceedings at 11am.

The Drighlington Brass Band will be entertaining the crowds between 11am and 11.30am, and 12pm and 12.30pm.

There will also be performances from the Wicklow Ukulele Band, at 2.30pm, and St Mary’s Team Handbells Choir, at 3.15pm.

A chair yoga taster session will take place at 1pm.

For children there will be storytime at 11.30am and ‘Pyjama Drama’ - imaginative play - at 1.45pm.

There will also be various stalls, tombola, games and refreshments.

The Summer Fair, at Mirfield Library on Huddersfield Road in the town centre, will take place on Saturday, July 12, between 11am and 4pm.