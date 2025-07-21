Summer Exhibition of the North: Mirfield artist's work to go on display at major show in Leeds
Helaina Sharpley, who has been chosen by the judges to win a bursary of £500, will have her work featured in the New Light Summer Exhibition of the North, which runs at Sunny Bank Mills until August 10.
Helaina’s “Solitary Summer”, created from iron wire on painted wood, was chosen by gallery owner and sculptor Steve Williams to go on display at the show.
Steve said: “As soon as I saw it I just loved it. It literally jumps off the wall at you.
“The use of wire creates a fabulous texture and form and aligns so wonderfully with the idea and the design. The use of depth between the tree, fence and flowers works wonderfully.
“Sculpture is so often about shadow, and this piece plays with that in a lovely way.”
Other bursary winners include Susan Liggett from Chester, Ian Brooks from Howarth, Judy Clarkson from Harrogate, Helen Pailing from the North East, Scott Davison from Sheffield, Lucy Waters from Newcastle, Sarah Louise Hawkins from Manchester and Claire Ong from Newcastle.
Rebekah Tadd, CEO of New Light, said: “As Bradford celebrates its City of Culture 2025 status and plays host to the Turner Prize, we’re aiming to extend the focus on the North’s artistic talent with this summer exhibition.
“We’re very excited to bring the artwork together within this wonderful atmospheric mill building which eagle-eyed viewers of the BBC’s ‘The Sewing Bee’ may recognise.”
New Light Art is a registered charity dedicated to raising the profile of contemporary art from the North of England.
