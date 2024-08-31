Star comedians including Dylan Moran and Alan Davies to headline gigs in Dewsbury as promoter aims to bring 'top-drawer comedy' to town
“Live From the Town Hall” is a series of quarterly gigs presented by Dewsbury based Gag N Bone Man Comedy, run by comedian Graeme Rayner, who also compères the shows.
Over the coming months, the shows will be headlined by the likes of BAFTA and Perrier award winning comedian Dylan Moran, who many will know as Bernard from Black Books, and Alan Davies, star of QI and Jonathan Creek.
Graeme said: “I started running these shows with my good friend, the comedian Jonny Brook, back in March 2023 and our goal was really to bring top-drawer comedy to Dewsbury Town Hall.
“It’s a superb venue with a great history but as a Dewsbury resident I felt that people here have to travel to see big name comedians and wanted to put that right.
“We’ve gradually built up the level of fame the closing acts have and we’re now at the stage we can put instantly recognisable stars on our line-ups.”
The next four shows feature the following headline acts:
Dylan Moran – September 21.
Clinton Baptiste – December 21.
Alan Davies – March 15, 2025.
Troy Hawke – June 21, 2025.
As well as these headline acts, each show includes a well known and often award-winning act from the nation’s comedy circuit and an up-and-coming act from the local circuit.
Graeme added: “We’re keen to help the local comedy scene grow and have had some superb newer acts on.
“In March our show was opened by Frankie Monroe, and he has just won the ‘Best Newcomer’ prize at the Edinburgh Festival.”
Gag N Bone Man Comedy is also rolling out the format of these shows to other nearby venues.
October 5 will see the launch of a series of nights at Unity Hall in Wakefield, with the first being a double-headliner show featuring Joe Thomas, star of the Inbetweeners and Fresh Meat, and Fin Taylor, who has appeared on Live at the Apollo and Have I Got News for You.
Tickets for all shows are available at Gagnboneman.com/gigs
Tickets for the Dewsbury Town Hall shows can also be purchased at the Kirklees Town Halls Box Office.
