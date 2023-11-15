News you can trust since 1858
Stalls, live music and refreshments at Whitley Community Centre's Christmas Fair

Whitley Community Centre is holding a Christmas Fair on Saturday, November 25.
By Stewart AbelContributor
Published 15th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
The fair will run from 10.30am until 3pm.

There will be entertainment with the Grange Moor Brass Band playing a selection of carols to open the event, as well as a number of stalls selling a variety of wares, including candles, wreaths, hand-crafted wood goods, skin care and more - a great opportunity to grab some stocking fillers.

There will be refreshments available, as well as a fully stocked bar.

Whitley Christmas Fair will be held on Saturday, November 25
    Car parking is provided in the community centre car park on Howroyd Lane, Whitley, WF12 0NB.

    A spokesperson said: “Please join us to get your Christmas celebrations underway at Whitley Community Centre.”