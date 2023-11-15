Stalls, live music and refreshments at Whitley Community Centre's Christmas Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fair will run from 10.30am until 3pm.

There will be entertainment with the Grange Moor Brass Band playing a selection of carols to open the event, as well as a number of stalls selling a variety of wares, including candles, wreaths, hand-crafted wood goods, skin care and more - a great opportunity to grab some stocking fillers.

There will be refreshments available, as well as a fully stocked bar.

Whitley Christmas Fair will be held on Saturday, November 25

Car parking is provided in the community centre car park on Howroyd Lane, Whitley, WF12 0NB.