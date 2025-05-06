The Tour de Roberttown, the village’s mini-version of the historic Tour de France, departs on Sunday, May 11, and cyclists of all ages are invited to take part.

The village of Roberttown will be celebrating a special anniversary this coming weekend as its annual fun community cycle ride takes place for the tenth time.

The free-to-enter 2.7-mile ride is organised and run by members of Roberttown Community Cycling Club and aims to promote cycling as a fun activity for the whole family to enjoy.

Participants are asked to gather at Commonside from 10am, with the ride starting at 10.30am. The route goes through the village centre, up and down Roberttown Lane and local streets before finishing at Roberttown Community Centre, where there will be refreshments and a souvenir presented to each child taking part.

Club chairman, Ian Pyke, said: “Let’s get together to celebrate the ride’s tenth anniversary and cycling as a fun activity for all the family.

“We hope as many people of all ages will come and support our annual community ride.”

Club members and members of other community groups will be marshalling the event.