By Dominic Brown
Published 19th Nov 2024, 15:00 GMT
Dancers from Elaine Howarth's Centre Stage will be performing their annual show at Dewsbury Town Hall on Saturday, November 23.

Pupils aged from three to 19 will perform numbers from various musicals including Billy Elliott, 9 to 5 and A Chorus Line.

A spokesperson said: “The small but mighty dance school based in Cleckheaton has had an amazing year with three pupils competing in the Miss Dance of Great Britain finals, with one student winning the event. Also finalists at the World Performer finals 2024, with two students reaching the top three and one being the winner.

“Don't miss out on the opportunity to come and support this amazingly talented school. We can't wait to see you all there.”

Performances will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 2pm and 7.15pm.

To book tickets, visit www.kirklees.gov.uk or purchase on the door.

