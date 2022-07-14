Something for everyone this summer at 'most inclusive' family friendly festival in Yorkshire

Returning to Cinderhill Farm, Barnsley, on Friday, July 29 to Sunday 31, Underneath the Stars Festival believes there should no barriers when it comes to having fun outdoors.

Just as a range of brilliant music acts performing across the event provides music all can enjoy, so too does the festival’s philosophy to bring together audiences from across all demographics, in a small, intimate, and relaxed setting for a weekend of celebration.

From inspiring to the wonderous to the downright ridiculous talent, Underneath the Stars fans will know and delight in the return of popular street theatre acts - from 21st century shepherdesses The Bo Sisters, comedy god Class to Glass, to the curious Stolling Gardens.

Yorkshire festival Underneath the Stars has added more child-friendly acts and amenities for its most inclusive and accessible event to date.

As well as the energetic and interactive comedy street shows of Hula Hooping Angie Mack (with a giant 6ft hoop), audiences will be entertained by the Lollipop Patrol ladies, who will escort an unsuspecting passer-by, plus Bread and Butter – Thingamajigs and everyone’s favourite 80s PE Teachers, Mr Stretch and Mr Armstrong who are on a mission to get the nation fit.

Returning for another year, little ones and parents can expect a weekend of thrilling tales and stories with Walk The Lines Storyteller, Mark Fraser. And new to the festival for 2022, families can look forward to perplexing puzzles, classic conundrums, and brain-tingling challenges with Odditorium.

An Underneath the Stars weekend would also not be complete with classic craft activities with Emma’s Crafty Kids while Rhythm & Rhyme will be running singing activities and classes throughout the weekend.

The festival also recently announced its final music bill with leading female artists, Imelda May, one of Ireland’s most celebrated female artists, fan favourite and Barnsley’s own nightingale, Kate Rusby, an Underneath the Stars festival figurehead who celebrates 30 years of touring this year, and finally, Suzanne Vega.

Further highlights of the weekend include: This Is The Kit, The Big Moon, and Penguin Cafe.

Plus, one of the most famous brass bands in the world, The Brighouse & Rastrick Band, will perform as will award-winning three-piece The Young’uns, and acclaimed singer-songwriter and acoustic-based musician, Billie Marten.

An Underneath the Stars weekend would not be complete without its popular ‘An Audience With’ segment which this year features acclaimed actor, comedian, musician, and writer Adrian Edmondson as well as stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and television presenter Jason Manford.

To see Underneath the Stars Festival lineup in full, weekend artist splits are available to view here: https://underneaththestarsfest.co.uk/lineup/Alongside the family-friendly acts, the festival has plans in place to support younger families during the long weekend, with distraction-free spaces for baby feeding, plus tents away from the festival stage where families can relax away from the music. At the Moon Tent, there will be toys, books to borrow, playmats, and outdoor games provided by Cawthorne Toddler Group. Plus, led by a team of ‘Star Helpers’ volunteers, the Sun Tent will be holding activities galore all weekend long with messy crafts, hungry frog games, and playdoh madness.

At Underneath the Stars, free tickets are available for personal assistants for audience members who would not be able to attend without support, plus assistant dogs are welcome. The festival also hopes to introduce hearing loops and have British Sign Language available at the event for anyone who needs it. Each of the festival’s volunteers will also have received adequate training on diversity and inclusion. These volunteers will be on hand to assist festival-goers and campers with any issues or concerns.

The festival has previously been awarded the Attitude is Everything Silver Level Charter Award for improving deaf and disabled people’s access to music and live events and is now striving towards a Gold Charter Award. The accreditation includes all pre-event information available in audio and an easy read, accessibility at an environmental level, and commitment over time to be ambassadors of best practice - all of which exceed the legal obligations of the Equality Act.

Underneath the Stars festival has enjoyed great successes across the UK festival scene, taking home the Small Festival of the Year and prestigious Judge’s Award at the National Outdoor Event Association Awards in 2019.

Ahead of the festival, audiences can submit an Access Requirement Form and upload any required documentation for accessible camping and tickets for personal assistants.