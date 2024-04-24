Saturday Socials: Top blues musicians heading to Dewsbury to perform at new series of events at the West Riding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The “Saturday Socials” will take place monthly at the West Riding, Platform 3, Dewsbury Train Station, starting this weekend.

This series follows on from a popular set of events run on Sundays during the winter at the West Riding’s sister pub, the Terrace, held in collaboration with Huddersfield Blues Club, Beerhouses and Vocation Brewery.

First to perform on Saturday, April 27 will be Flock of 3, a “funky rocky blues power trio from Huddersfield who play a variation of styles of music including songs from artists such as John Mayer, Bill Withers and Ray Charles”.

The Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience

Also appearing that day will be Chris Dover, an Americana singer/songwriter based in Bradford who was formerly the front man for Alt country band Hoodoo Operators.

On May 25, the Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience will be on stage.

Acclaimed singer Pat fronts this five-piece blues band who already have European blues festival dates under their belts.

Darnell Cole and The Vibe will be appearing on June 29 as part their UK tour.

Darnell Cole

American Soul artist Darnell will bring with him “a vibe of roots rock and blues reminiscent of the sounds of Jimi Hendrix meets Sly and the Family Stone”.

Also on the bill are Lightning Threads, a blues-rock power trio hailing from Sheffield's Don Valley, who have been compared to The Black Keys, Cream and The Doors.

Next up on July 27 will be Emma Wilson, who in 2022 won the “emerging blues artist of the year” at the UK Blues Awards and released her debut album “Wish her well”, which topped blues charts around the world.

Emma, who recorded her new album “Memphis Calling” in Memphis, said: “I want to represent a modern English woman, deeply influenced by the music of Memphis, bringing her own Britishness.”

Emma Wilson

Revelator Band will perform on August 31.

Described as “screaming, stomping, howling punk voodoo blues of the highest order”, the group is “an unmissable, unpredictable and powerful live act that has to be experienced”.

And finally, Strange Brew will round off the Saturday Socials on September 14.

The three-piece band covers some of the finest blues and rock music from the 1960s and 70s.