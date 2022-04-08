Round-up of Easter events taking place in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Keep your little ones entertained this Easter with egg hunts and film screenings.

Read below to find out what’s happening near you and you are sure to have an “egg-stremely” good time!

For more ideas visit the Kirklees Council events page at https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/events/easter-events.aspx

Happiness story walks:

Join Kirklees Libraries for a storywalk inspired by Eva Eland's picture book "Where Happiness Begins" this Easter.

Ticket holders are advised to meet at Cleckheaton Library and Birstall Library to share the story before setting off as a group to explore the local area and search for the illustrations.

The event will take place at Cleckheaton Library, Whitcliffe Road, BD19 3DX on Tuesday, April 12 at 2pm.

The same event will also be held at Birstall Library, Market Street, WF17 9EN on Wednesday, April 20 at 2pm.

Tickets can be purchased at:

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/kirkleeslibraries/happiness-storywalks/e-veejer

To help keep everyone safe, the organisers have advised that if you are not feeling well, do not take part.

You can release your tickets for other families by emailing [email protected]

Easter bonnet making:

Children over five are invited to decorate their own Easter bonnet at Cleckheaton Library this Easter.

The event, organised by the Friends of Cleckheaton Library, is free and all materials are provided.

The event will take place at the library, Whitcliffe Road, BD19 3DX on Saturday, April 16 at 10.30am and 11am.

Tickets for the event can be booked at:

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/kirkleeslibraries/easter-bonnet-making-organised-by-the-friends-of-cleckheaton-library/e-yvvrkd

Oakwell Hall Easter adventure:

This year Oakwell Hall invites you to collect your trail from the Visitor Centre to begin your adventure.

Keep your eyes peeled for clues as you explore the Walled Garden, learning more about springtime at Oakwell as you go.

The event is taking place between April 9 and April 24 from 12pm until 4pm each day.

Oakwell Hall is located on Nutter Lane, Birstall, West Yorkshire, WF17 9LG.

Each trail costs £2 and no booking is required.

For more information about Oakwell Hall, visit https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/museums-and-galleries/oakwell-hall.aspx

Easter EGGstravaganza at Dewsbury Market:

This year Dewsbury Market is hosting an Easter EGGstravaganza with free face painting, free balloon artists and an Easter bunny trail with prizes - fancy dress is welcome.

The market will also be giving out free mini chocolate eggs for every child.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 16, between 11am and 3pm at Dewsbury Market, Cloth Hall Street, WF13 1QE.

Easter Explorers trail at Bagshaw Museum:

Bagshaw Museum invites you to explore Bagshaw and search for the hidden objects from all around the world.

The Easter Explorers trail will take place between April 12 and April 21 from 12-4pm each day at the museum on Woodlands Road, Wilton Park, Batley, WF17 0AS.

The event is free but for more information about Bagshaw Museum, visit https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/museums-and-galleries/bagshaw-museum.aspx

Easter family film screening – Peter Rabbit:

Why not join Dewsbury Town Hall to watch Peter Rabbit during the Easter holidays?

There won’t be any adverts or trailers before the film starts - organisers are going to take you back in time to when you could watch a film with an interval half way through, so you can treat yourselves to some popcorn, ice cream and refreshments.

The screening will take place at Dewsbury Town Hall, Wakefield Old Road, WF12 8AA, on Wednesday, April 20 at 10am.

Tickets cost £10 per family, under 2s go free and single tickets are £3 per person.

Book your tickets to watch Peter Rabbit at https://tickets.kirklees.gov.uk/

Friends of Liversedge Cemetery group Easter egg hunt:

Due to Covid-19 the Friends of Liversedge Cemetery volunteers felt that the children of Liversedge had not had anything to look forward to in the last two years, so decided to organise an easter egg hunt.

There will be 12 Easter eggs to find at the event, with prizes and a medal for the winner.

The event is completely free, all you have to do is turn up.

The Easter egg hunt will take place at Liversedge Cemetery, Clough Lane, WF15 8AE on Saturday, April 16, between 10.30am and 12pm.

Wow! Said the Owl exhibition:

A family friendly exhibition is being launched at Cleckheaton Library, Whitcliffe Road, BD19 3DX, on Saturday, April 9.

The exhibition is based on the much-loved children’s book, Wow! Said the Owl by Tim Hopgood.

The exhibition has been specially designed by Tim and The Young Art Explorers team to appeal to families and especially under five-year olds, with lots of sensory and interactive elements.

In the book, a little owl stays awake during the day for the first time and is amazed by all the colours she sees. “Wow! Said the Owl as white fluffy clouds floated across a bright blue sky.”

The exhibition seeks to give children the same sense of wonder and amazement by introducing them to colours and inviting them to be creative by playing with shapes, puppets, costumes and drawing.

No booking needed