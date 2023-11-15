A Batley church is set to host a ‘fabulous evening of musical entertainment’ organised by The Rotary Club of Birstall Luddites in support of The Kirkwood.

Dewsbury Rock Choir will be taking to the stage at St Thomas’ Church, on Grosvenor Road, on Saturday, November 18, at 7.30pm, to raise money for The Kirkwood.

A spokesperson for the event said:

“The Rotary Club of Birstall Luddites gives financial support to The Kirkwood most years through its fundraising efforts. This year we're presenting a fabulous evening of musical entertainment by the Dewsbury Rock Choir and profits are solely for this wonderful charity.

“We aim to help raise awareness of the need for public donations, as well as promoting the fact that The Kirkwood is there for the whole of Kirklees.”