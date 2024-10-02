Rock 'n' Roll Christmas Party
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bring together friends, family and workmates for a night to remember. Get on your rock ‘n’ roll glad rags, your dancin’ shoes and let’s paaaaaarty.
Complete with meet n greet, a sumptuous three-course dinner with all the trimmings, party photo-booth with rock n roll props and our well-stocked Victoria Bar with all your favourite tipples!
Don’t delay, 2023 was a sell-out year so book early!
Pre-book your party plonk: Trio of wine £48 Bucket of 6 Beers £27.50 Two bottles of Prosecco £39
Early Bird price £39 - booking deadline 31 OctoberBooking payment deadline 18 November(£15 non-refundable deposit per person payable when booking)
Dinner will be served promptly at 7.30pm (Venue open from 6.30pm)Menu choices are required at the time of full payment.
STARTERSTomato and Roast Pepper SoupFish Cake, Vegetable Spaghetti with Lime & Chilli SauceChicken Liver Parfait with Fruit Chutney & Artisan CrackersChicken Caeser Salad
MAIN COURSERoast Turkey, Pigs in Blankets, and Sage & Apple StuffingSlow Roasted Honey Glazed GammonLemon & Herb Crusted SalmonNut RoastAll served with Seasonal Potatoes & Vegetables
DESSERTTraditional Plum Pudding with Brandy SauceCranberry & Orange SaladCinnamon Apple Crunch with CustardChocolate Fudge Cake
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.