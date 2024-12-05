Roberttown Community Centre is set to hold its first ever Christmas Market on Sunday, December 8.

Roberttown Community Centre hosting first ever Christmas Market
People will have the opportunity to look around 16 stalls, all run by local traders, ranging from festive-themed gifts, such as baubles, to knitted items and jewellery.
A spokesperson for the community centre said:
“It is another village event which will hopefully bring all the community together again. We had a really successful Christmas Lights switch on and we hope people will come and support this event too.
“We may even do one in the summer, and then may make this one a regular annual event at Christmas time.”
The Christmas Market takes place at Roberttown Community Centre, on Church Road, on Sunday, December 8, between 12pm and 2pm.