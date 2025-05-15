Red House history on show at charity Spring Fayre event in Birkenshaw

By Adam Cheshire
Published 15th May 2025, 16:30 BST
Organised by the Red House Yorkshire Heritage Trust, the free entry Spring Fayre event will take place at Birkenshaw Methodist Church, Saturday, May 17, from 10am to 4pm.placeholder image
Organised by the Red House Yorkshire Heritage Trust, the free entry Spring Fayre event will take place at Birkenshaw Methodist Church, Saturday, May 17, from 10am to 4pm.
The history of Gomersal’s historical Red House - a former museum and inspiration to Charlotte Bronte - will be on display at a charity spring fayre event in Birkenshaw this weekend.

Organised by the Red House Yorkshire Heritage Trust, the free entry event will take place at Birkenshaw Methodist Church, Saturday, May 17, from 10am to 4pm.

The day will feature local businesses, charity stalls, cakes and refreshments, a tombola and a heritage display detailing the history of the famous Grade II listed building, which was sold in December 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Halina Kasperowicz, charity chair at Red House Yorkshire Heritage Trust, said ahead of the event:

Birkenshaw Methodist Church on Bradford Road.placeholder image
Birkenshaw Methodist Church on Bradford Road.

“Our main objective is not just to raise money but it is also to let people know about Red House and its local history.

“We have got three big, pop-up banners. One about the history of Red House, one about the three girls, Mary Taylor, Ellen Nussey and Charlotte Bronte, and the third one is about the Bronte connections in the Spen Valley.

“We have also got books and leaflets all about the local history.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other stalls include unique art prints; flowers; homemade baked goods; treats for pets; jewellery; local produce; creative gifts; and music and learning.

Halina added: “Come along and enjoy the day. There will be loads of lovely food, cake, tea and coffee, and it will be delicious!

“It’s a perfect day to shop, explore, and make a difference. We can’t wait to see you there.”

The free Red House Yorkshire Heritage Trust Spring Fayre event takes place at Birkenshaw Methodist Church, on Bradford Road, Birkenshaw, on Saturday, May 17, from 10am to 4pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Red House Gomersal site served as a residential dwelling from 1660 to 1969 before being acquired by Spenborough (later Kirklees Council) and converted into a museum until its closure in 2016.

After being sold at the end of last year, the buildings are now due to be reinstated as residential dwellings.

Related topics:Red House
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice