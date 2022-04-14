Rabbits and rescue donkeys among guests at care home’s Easter fair

The Easter Bunny will be making a guest appearance and giving chocolate eggs to all the children.

The Easter fair, which is taking place at Ashworth Grange care home in Dewsbury, will be held on Saturday, April 16, from 11am, and will include visits from some very special guests.

They include two rescue donkeys called Gary and Eeyore, who are happy to be petted and offer rides.

The Easter Bunny will also be making a guest appearance, and will be giving out chocolate eggs to all the children.

Home manager, Sharon Troy, said: "It is an absolute pleasure to be able to open up our gardens to the local community and hold this Easter celebration.

"Our staff will be dressed up in Easter costumes and the donkeys will be on their very best behaviour.

“We hope everyone has lots of fun and we raise lots of money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance."

Traditional hot cross buns and Easter nests will be served, as well as hot and cold drinks.

Donkey rides are free, with a suggested £4 donation to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, the chosen charity of Yorkshire Interactive Donkeys.

Ashworth Grange, rated good by the Care Quality Commission, is a purpose-built luxury care home operated by Ideal Carehomes.