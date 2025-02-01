Batley Pride is returning to Wilton Park on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

The annual free event, which first took place in 2017, is back in Batley on Sunday, June 29, after a year off.

The family-orientated party in the park sees stalls from a wide range of organisations, charities, community groups and businesses, as well as live entertainment.

But help is needed with sponsorship for the 2025 event.

Organiser Craig Munns told the Reporter Series:

“We want people to know that this is happening again because we took a break off last year. If anybody wants to get involved with sponsorship or stalls, please get in touch with us.

“I had been doing it all on my own and it was too much to do. Now we have got a decent committee together and we can start to do it properly.

“We are hoping to get some big international headliner acts in, which is what we have got this year, which is why we need sponsors. The toilets alone cost £1,000. It’s expensive to put on.”

Detailing what people can expect at the Bradford Road venue, Craig said:

“It’s not like Leeds or Manchester Pride. It’s a whole world away from that. It’s just a day out in the park with loads of drag queens.

“It’s a family friendly event and it’s about letting people know that they are not on their own and that there is somewhere safe where they can be themselves. That’s the reason I do it.

“It’s one day a year where you are not on your own.”

He added: “We get a lot of abuse, and threats, online but it’s nice to know that people appreciate what we are doing and if people want their brand associated with us then that means a lot - knowing that they are willing to stand with us.”

MP for Spen Valley, Kim Leadbeater, who has supported Batley Pride, said:

“I have always been delighted to support Batley Pride in the Park. It's a wonderful community event and a great family day out.

“It's good that so many fantastic organisations, small businesses, community groups and charities have come together for Pride in the past and I'm sure they will again this year.”

For more information on Batley Pride, or to help out, visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Kk17sYDqG/