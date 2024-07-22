Poetry on the balcony
Mohamed says the idea began whilst waiting for a return train home on a cold February night in 2019, "I was sat in the glass enclosure on Platform 8 of Huddersfield Train Station waiting for a delayed train back to Batley, when I decided to write a poem short enough to be posted in a single tweet. The hashtag was a moment’s inspiration which then became a category and format."
With images of captured moments added to words embroiled in philosophy, wit or the ‘blatantly obvious’, Mohamed continued posting on Twitter/ X, Facebook and Instagram amounting now to over 500 poems being shared online.
A selection of 48 poems about hope, humour and emotions have now been curated into The Waiting Room Poet exhibition.
"Poetry can connect people. Sometimes what we write can explain to someone how they feel. This is the feedback I’ve received from people on social media. I wanted to take this to a new level and a new platform, a place where people can stand and read. What better and more elegant a place than the balcony of the local library I know so well."
Mohamed released his first poetry collections, Batley Lad and Loss; a voice of the grieving, in 2021 after having written poetry for 37-years.
The exhibition can be viewed in Batley Library during July and August 2024.
