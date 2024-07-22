Poetry on the balcony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An exhibition of poetry has brought life to the walls of the balcony at Batley Library, adding a splash of colour and philosophy to be viewed by visitors. Local poet and author Mohamed Saloo created the collection from poems he has been sharing on social media over the past five years, under the hashtag #WaitingRoomPoet.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohamed says the idea began whilst waiting for a return train home on a cold February night in 2019, "I was sat in the glass enclosure on Platform 8 of Huddersfield Train Station waiting for a delayed train back to Batley, when I decided to write a poem short enough to be posted in a single tweet. The hashtag was a moment’s inspiration which then became a category and format."

With images of captured moments added to words embroiled in philosophy, wit or the ‘blatantly obvious’, Mohamed continued posting on Twitter/ X, Facebook and Instagram amounting now to over 500 poems being shared online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A selection of 48 poems about hope, humour and emotions have now been curated into The Waiting Room Poet exhibition.

Poetry exhibition on the balcony walls

"Poetry can connect people. Sometimes what we write can explain to someone how they feel. This is the feedback I’ve received from people on social media. I wanted to take this to a new level and a new platform, a place where people can stand and read. What better and more elegant a place than the balcony of the local library I know so well."

Mohamed released his first poetry collections, Batley Lad and Loss; a voice of the grieving, in 2021 after having written poetry for 37-years.

The exhibition can be viewed in Batley Library during July and August 2024.