The popular event took place at the village’s community centre on Saturday (July 27) with beer-lovers treated to over 20 hand-pulled real ales, as well as cider, wine, prosecco and flavoured gins and rums on offer.

Live music was also provided by several local bands on an outdoor stage, with plenty of hot and cold food available to enjoy as well.

Lynette Stone, one of eight organisers of the event, which was established in 2010, told the Reporter Series:

“It was a really good day. We all agreed that it was probably the best ever. We have, more or less, come to the perfect arrangement. I don't think there's much we can change now to make it any better.

“All the feedback has been really positive. Everyone seemed to have a good day. It was just amazing.”

She added: “Everything we make goes to local groups and charities. Up to this year we had distributed £87,500 in our first 12 years. We’re getting up to £100,000 which is a great achievement.”

Previous recipients of proceeds from the Bash include Kirkwood Hospice, Hollybank School, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Help for Heroes (Battleback), as well as several local causes including Roberttown Christmas Lights, Roberttown Church Roof Fund and the village’s Community Centre.

Thanking the 66 volunteers, the sponsors, including Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater, and everyone who attended, Lynette said:

“The organising team would like to thank each and every one of you who came along. As always we are eternally grateful to the small army of volunteers who help us out each year. Thank you so much. It’s easy to say, but we literally could not do it without you.

“We’d like to thank Pete Earnshaw and the bands and singers for bringing us some cracking entertainment. Also Buckles Butchers and Pure & Natural cuisines for the hot food, and Nicky the icecream man for the cold food.

“Last but definitely not least, we'd like to thank all our sponsors. Without them we wouldn't have the funds to put the event together.”

