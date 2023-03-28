Meet and Mend was founded by Joanne Cook in October 2022 to help people learn mending skills to raise awareness of sustainability whilst helping others.

After a wonderful response from the local community following past projects such as the Cost of Living Quilt Project, Joanne has decided to run the Reduce Period Poverty Project in partnership with Kirklees libraries.

The aim of the project is to hand-sew reusable menstrual pads using recycled materials, such as towels and clothing, to help combat period poverty within the local community.

The Reduce Period Poverty Project will take place throughout April.

Volunteers can attend the sessions at Batley or Heckmondwike Library throughout April, alternatively individuals can carry out the project from the comfort of their own home. All materials and instructions are provided and can be collected from any Kirklees library.

Talking about the up-coming project, Joanne said: “The idea for this project originally came around after I saw a video online where a lady opened a women's refuge.

“She went on to talk about how a lot of the women were turning to shoplifting due to the cost of living and that a lot of the women were sacrificing not buying sanitary projects so that they could buy food, instead using socks or old rags.

“For me, I have made reusable pads before and I know that they work, so this project is my way of giving back to the community.

“I am all about accessibility, so I want to make sure the pads suit everybody.

“To do this, each pack we make will contain around eight different sizes with different absorbances.

“It will be wonderful if we can make as many packs as we can to help people in need whilst also bringing the community together.

“The sessions are very much about sharing and learning skills together. They are for all abilities and everyone is welcome.

“Finally, If any existing groups would like to get involved in this project, please contact me directly about any materials that the group may need. “

Once the project is finished the reusable menstrual pads will be donated to food banks and women's refuges across the borough.

The drop-in sessions will run throughout the month of April.

Sessions at Batley Library will take place on Friday’s between 10am to noon and at Heckmondwike Library on Saturday’s also from 10am to noon.

To find out more, visit meetandmend.co.uk, alternatively, call 07443383661

Alternatively, follow the group on social media @meetandmend

