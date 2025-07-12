Organisers reflect on ‘three great years’ as Batley junior park run celebrates another milestone

By Adam Cheshire
Published 12th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST
Volunteers at the Wilton Park Junior Park Run in Batley which is celebrating its thrid birthday on Sunday, July 20.
Volunteers at the Wilton Park Junior Park Run in Batley which is celebrating its thrid birthday on Sunday, July 20.
The Wilton Park Junior Park Run in Batley is set to celebrate its third birthday next Sunday.

The free weekly event, in the park on Bradford Road, has seen a total distance of 5,000km completed by 497 different youngsters since its inception.

The junior park run, which relies on volunteers, is a course over 2km for four to 14-year-olds, with the upcoming event to mark its third anniversary having an option for children to wear fancy dress, as well as encouraging parents to bring a tin for Batley Food Bank and cake.

Jason Hawkins, co-event director of Wilton Park Junior Park Run, said:

“Time has certainly flown and we look back over three great years with a great deal of gratitude to the amazing volunteers, participants and their guardians who make the event happen.

“Wilton Park is such a great park and to see it used to support the health and wellbeing of our children is just great to see.

“New volunteers and participants are always welcome so get in touch and enjoy the event for yourselves.”

If anyone would like to volunteer, or for their child to participate, then contact Wilton Park Junior Park Run via Facebook, email or in-person at a park run event.

There will not be an event on Sunday, July 13, due to the Kirklees Model Boat Club Open Day in the park.

