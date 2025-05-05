Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-established Mirfield child and family charity trust will honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a special World War I and World War Two II exhibition.

The event at Northorpe Hall, on Northorpe Lane, takes place on Thursday, May 8, from 11am to 3pm, will showcase over 600 pieces of war memorabilia, while there will also be 1940s music and dancing, vintage-themed activities, games, traditional food, stalls, competitions and other Remembrance moments.

The memorabilia is being kindly shared by local resident, and avid collector, Richard Perkins.

He said: “I believe these artifacts should be displayed for people to see a piece of war history. The fact that soldiers fought on our behalf with very little protection yet won a war through resilience and working with comrades is remarkable.

“The sacrifices soldiers and people in general made on our behalf should be remembered and celebrated. I am proud to be able to share my personal collection of war memorabilia at Northorpe Hall which is also a place helping children and young people grow their resilience in a changing and pressured world.”

The event aims not only to reflect on the sacrifices made during the war but also to celebrate peace, resilience, and the strength of community—values at the heart of Northorpe Hall.

Dipika Kaushal, CEO at Northorpe Hall, said: “VE Day is an important reminder of what we’ve overcome as a nation.

“This event is about honouring history and our brave soldiers by bringing families and the local community together in a spirit of hope and togetherness.”

Northorpe Hall, Mirfield.

Northorpe Hall is inviting people from all communities including families, schools and supporters to come along and enjoy a day of reflection, celebration, and fun.

Dressing in 1940s style clothing is optional.

Proceeds and donations from the day will support the Trust’s work in supporting children, young people, and families facing challenges with mental health and promotion of emotional wellbeing.

For more information, visit www.northorpe.com or call 01924 492183.