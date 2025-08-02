New Charlotte Brontë exhibition opens at Oakwell Hall

A new permanent exhibition at Oakwell Hall has opened, shining a light on the friendships that supported and inspired Charlotte Brontë.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curated by Dr Janine Sykes, the exhibition explores Charlotte’s connections with Margaret Wooler, Ellen Nussey and Mary Taylor, highlighting key places in Kirklees – such as Roe Head, Red House and Oakwell Hall – that were integral to these friendships.

Located in the historic Green Room at Oakwell Hall, the exhibition features a portrait of Charlotte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Carole Pattison, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “Oakwell Hall has always been a place where stories come alive and this new exhibition adds a deeply moving chapter.

Oakwell Hall and Country Park, Birstall

“Charlotte Brontë’s friendships, rooted right here in Kirklees, remind us of the power of connection, support and shared history.

“As someone who knows and loves this area, I’m proud to see our local history brought to life in such a meaningful way.

“I hope visitors enjoy learning more about Charlotte and the people who supported her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition is kindly supported by the former Friends of Red House, the Friends of Oakwell Hall, and the Brontë Parsonage Museum.

To accompany the exhibition, a free series of six creative workshops from Artists in Residence Amy Foster and Natasha Jackson will run in August.

Participants will create their own miniature ceramic books, inspired by the tiny handmade books Charlotte created as a child. These will be displayed as part of a community miniature library permanently installed at Oakwell Hall.

The group will also co-design and build a ceramic wayfinder that will be installed in the park, marking the start of the Brontë Way.