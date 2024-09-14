The sounds of the classic Manchester indie scene will reverberate around Hartshead Moor Cricket Club on Saturday, September 21 at a special day of live music.

Music on the Moor will take place at the club, on Highmoor Lane, Cleckheaton, from 12.30pm to 10pm, with officials hoping to attract around 450 spectators and make the occasion an annual event.

It will feature an eclectic line-up of live performances throughout the day, including local favourites such as Molly Rymer, Cornell Daley, Sean Harrington Music, Michelle Veasey & Co, Hullabaloo, Hit The Lights and a tribute performance from Cobain’d - a Nirvana tribute band.

The event will be headlined by The Manchester Anthems, who will play a host of indie hits from the late 80s and 90s.

A variety of street food stalls and craft beer and cocktail bars will also be open and family-friendly activities will also be staged, including forest school sessions, archery, cricket and football from 5Sport, Jax Dempsey and Hartshead Moor Cricket Club.

Joff Ward, co-organiser of Music on the Moor, said: “We want to make this a go-to annual event for the community.

“This first year is all about bringing people together to enjoy great music, food, and drinks and we’re excited to build on that for even bigger events in the coming years.”

Tickets, priced £15 for adults and £5 for children, can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/musiconthemoor at Hartshead Moor Cricket Club and at The Crafty Fox, Jay’s Bar and Crust & Crumb in Brighouse.

A portion of proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Andy’s Man Club, an organisation dedicated to promoting mental health awareness for men.

Michelle Veasey, of The Crafty Fox, added: “Our vision is to make this a staple event in Cleckheaton’s calendar.

“We hope to attract more performers, vendors, and attendees in the future, with the aim of hosting an even bigger event next year and beyond.”

For further information, contact Michelle Veasey on 07964 058581 and email: [email protected] - or Joff Ward 07792 465909 and email: [email protected]