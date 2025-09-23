Music on the Moor 2025: Two legendary British rock bands ready to headline Hartshead festival
The annual music festival takes place at the club, on Highmoor Lane, Cleckheaton, on Saturday, September 27, with this year’s headline acts including iconic British rock bands Dodgy and The Bluetones.
Joining them at the picturesque festival site are local favourites including Psychoslinkys, The Caymans, Starlight on the Moor, The Corellians, Hullabaloo, and The Loose Cut.
A spokesperson for the event said: “Festival-goers can also enjoy a selection of craft beers, tasty local food, and a warm community atmosphere that makes Music on the Moor such a highlight in the West Yorkshire calendar.”
Families are welcome, with under-12s going free (must be registered in advance).
Tickets can be purchased via: https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/music-on-the-moor/