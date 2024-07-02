The Emley Moor Motor and Steam Transport Rally took place on June 22 and 23 at Bunkers Hill Farm, Emley Moor.

As well as tractors, steam engines, cars, and trucks making an appearance, visitors enjoyed lots of entertainment including a fairground, beer tent and tractor pulling.

The event was organised by the Emley Moor Motor and Steam Transport (MAST) company, with posts on their Facebook page stating there may be a tractor pull event in the pipeline for September.

The weekend of motoring fun was the Emley Moor MAST company’s first event, and they thanked visitors who had come from far and wide to support them in a post on their Facebook page, including from Pembrokeshire, Shropshire, and Cornwall.

Click through our gallery of images from the event to see some of the impressive vehicles which were showcased across the weekend.

