More fantastic images from Dewsbury Photographic Group as club prepares for new season

As you can see, the images that the members produce cover many different subjects.

Landscapes, people studies, nature subjects, architectural/general record images plus creative images all feature in the annual competitions and local club battles.

Established in 1901, Dewsbury Photographic Group has undergone many revisions of its name since then, but its ethos has remained the same. It is a group of individuals with an interest in photography, with a desire to improve their skills, learning through hands-on activities and from each other, and from listening to, and questioning, visiting guest speakers.

Brimham Rocks

A spokesperson said: “We pride ourselves on being a thriving and friendly club, open to people with a wide range of photographic skill levels and interests in digital photography. We have a varied weekly programme in which we try to cater for the interests of most people, and includes guest speakers, hands-on portrait nights with models, critique nights, and competitions.”

The group was commissioned to make a photographic record of a number of shop fronts in Dewsbury town centre, which is part of the Dewsbury Townscape Heritage Initiative.

Members also participate in community engagement events in Dewsbury, such as one-off exhibitions in the library, or parks, where they are present to encourage those with an interest in photography to pursue it further.

The group currently has a members’ print exhibition open to the public, which is situated in the foyer of Dewsbury Town Hall for the next few months.

Coal race

The spokesperson said: “Why not call in and see if you can create an image that would look good on the wall? If so, come and join us for a couple of meetings free of charge.

“If you would then like to join us, our subscriptions are very reasonable. It’s £20 per year to join, then £2 per meeting which includes refreshments.”

The yearly season runs from September to May, with meetings held on Monday evening at Dewsbury Town Hall from 7.15pm to 9.30pm. Would-be photographers will be made very welcome.

At the end of our year, the group holds its annual dinner and awards presentation evening.

Aliens

For more information, email [email protected]

Looking the other way

Church detail

London

Let's dance