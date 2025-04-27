Kirklees Model Boat Club will be holding their first open day of 2025 next month in Batley.

Model boat club prepares to host first open day of 2025 in Batley
The open day will take place on Sunday, May 25, from 10am to 4pm, at Wilton Park, Bradford Road, Batley.
The theme for the open day is steam powered models.
A spokesperson for the club said: “Visitors are very welcome to come and sail any type of model with the exception of IC and high-performance fast electrics.
“Please note steam models will need a valid test certificate. Club members will be happy to answer any questions.
“If your passion is for steam, we look forward to seeing you.”
Model military vehicles will be on display during the event, while organisers say there is also free car parking and toilet facilities in the park’s cafe.
