Mirfield Show: Here are all the winners and the full results from the 2024 event
Highlights at the “Taking Part” themed event included a horse and pony show, a dog show, dance and musical entertainment, and competitions throughout the day.
Show chairman Jonathan Evans said: “We had a really, really good day. It was a lovely day and there was a good feel. It’s always great and the sunshine helped.”
Here are the full results from this year’s show – congratulations to all the winners.
Horticulture results
Class 1 – Plate of six runner bean pods. Winner: Natalja Hartley.
Class 2 – Plate of six French beans. Winner: Michael Commons.
Class 3 – Three onions (dressed), each over 250g but under 1kg. Winner: Alexandra Walker. Second place: Dawn Foster. Third place: Alexandra Walker.
Class 4 – Three onions (dressed), each not to exceed 250g. Winner: Dawn Foster.
Class 5 – Plate of three carrots (any variety). Winner: S.J. Halifax. Second place: Charlie Li.
Class 6 – One cabbage (as grown with min 75mm root). Winner: S.J. Halifax.
Class 8 – One cucumber (longest - stalk to end). Winner: Susan Garton. Second place: Chris Ramsden.
Class 9 – One cucumber (fattest - circumference). Winner: Richard Steele. Second place: Chris Ramsden.
Class 10 – Plate of four potatoes (any colour): Winner: Mark Allen. Second place: Richard Steele. Third place: Chris Ramsden.
Class 11 – Plate of four red tomatoes (with calyx). Winner: S.J. Halifax. Second place: Dawn Foster. Third place: Chris Ramsden.
Class 12 – Plate of four non-red tomatoes (with calyx). Winner: Chris Ramsden. Second place: Susan Garton. Third place: Chris Ramsden.
Class 13 – One marrow/courgette (largest good condition). Winner: Caitlin White. Second place: J & D Hemson.
Class 14 – Plate of three beetroot trim tops to 75mm (one cut by the judge). Winner: S.J. Halifax.
Class 15 – Any vegetable not previously mentioned. Winner: S.J. Halifax. Second place: Natalja Hartley.
Class 16 – One stem of rhubarb (judged for length). Winner: Richard Steele. Second place: Lisa Brooks. Third place: J & D Hemson.
Class 17b – The show top tray/trug max 12" x 12" (six different items). Winner: S.J. Halifax.
Class 20 – One giant or large Dahlia. Winner: Helen Walker.
Class 22 – One Ball Dahlia (small or miniature). Winner: Helen Walker.
Class 23 – One Gladiolus (any size). Winner: Helen Walker.
Class 24 – Three Gladioli (any size). Winner: Helen Walker.
Class 25 – One rose. Winner: Helen Walker. Second place: Sarah Webster. Third place: J & D Hemson.
Class 26 – Flower display in a teacup with saucer (for all round viewing). Winner: Susan Garton. Second place: Sam Garton.
Class 28 – Three stems of sweet peas. Winner: Helen Walker. Second place: Helen Walker.
Class 31a – Any single flower. Winner: Helen Walker.
Class 31b novice - Any single flower. Winner: Rachael Thomas. Second place: Rachael Thomas. Third place: J & D Hemson.
Class 32 novice – Any three flowers of similar colour. Winner: Rachael Thomas. Second place: Laura Boyle.
Class 36 – Children's decorated and planted pot age under 6. Winner: Tristan Eatherley.
Class 38a – Children’s farm animal made from fruit and/or veg age 6 to 8. Winner: Ella Dalton.
Rosette for best exhibit across classes 20, 21 and 22. Winner: Helen Walker.
National Vegetable Society medal for best in show. Winner: S.J. Halifax.
Domestic and children's results
Class 39 – Single jar of lemon curd. Winner: Helen Butler. Second place: Heather Kennett. Third place: Jayne Oldmeadow.
Class 40 – Single jar of fruit jam (any fruit). Winner: Christine Harrison. Second place: Barbara Crossley. Third place: Helen Butler.
Class 41 – Single jar of marmalade. Winner: Christian Wray. Second place: Barbara Crossley. Third place: Helen Butler.
Class 42 – Single jar of chutney. Winner: Barbara Crossley. Second place: Helen Butler. Third place: Heather Kennett.
Class 43 – Single jar of pickled produce (any). Winner: Barbara Crossley. Second place: Barbara Crossley. Third place: Barbara Crossley.
Class 44a – Single jar of local honey. Winner: Helen Butler. Second place: Helen Butler. Third place: Helen Butler.
Class 45 – Round of shortbread. Winner: Jayne Oldmeadow. Second place: Sally Teasedale. Third place: Christine Harrison.
Class 46 – Four pieces of flapjack. Winner: Eleanor Wray. Second place: Heather Kennett. Third place: Jayne Oldmeadow.
Class 47 – Single loaf of handmade bread. Winner: Jayne Oldmeadow.
Class 48 – Single gluten free and/or vegan sponge cake. Winner: Jayne Oldmeadow.
Class 49 – Four fruit scones. Winner: Beth Griffiths. Second place: Rachel Schofield. Third place: Jayne Oldmeadow.
Class 50 – Four hand decorated cupcakes. Winner: Kirsty Townend.
Class 51 – Six or seven inch decorated chocolate cake. Winner: Christine Harrison.
Class 52 – Men only recipe - banana bread - BBC Good Food Recipe. Winner: Christian Wray. Second place: Peter Crane. Third place: Peter Kennett.
Class 53 – Showstopper decorated cake Olympic Game or event. Winner: Eleanor Wray. Second place: Ann McEvoy.
Class 54 – Two items of savoury picnic food. Winner: Richard Foster. Second place: Sally Teasedale. Third place: Jayne Oldmeadow.
Class 55 – Handmade soft toy. Winner: Chris Broady. Second place: Jayne Oldmeadow. Third place: Chris Broady.
Class 56 – Handmade sport-themed 1.5m length of bunting. Winner: Jayne Oldmeadow. Second place: Rachael Thomas. Third place: Chris Broady.
Class 57 – Any other hand-crafted object or item. Winner: Penny McDonald. Second place: Chris Broady. Third place: Chris Broady.
Class 58 – Rural or sport themed piece of pencil drawn art. Winner: Rachael Thomas.
Class 60 – Painting of any rural theme, food production or activities. Winner: Ken Hardy. Second place: Ken Hardy. Third place: Ken Hardy.
Class 61 – A sculpture or model on the subject of sport. Winner: Rebecca Robinson.
Class 64 – Any bottle of home-brewed wine or spirit. Winner: Peter Kennett. Second place: Peter Kennett. Third place: Peter Kennett.
Class 66 – Any agricultural/horticultural themed photograph. Winner: Rebecca Robinson. Second place: Rebecca Robinson. Third place: Rebecca Robinson.
Class 68 – An action-shot themed photograph. Winner: Sammy Robinson. Second place: Thomas Rann. Third place: Rachael Thomas.
Class 69 – A rural scene taken in Yorkshire. Winner: Danny Foster. Second place: Rebecca Robinson. Third place: Rebecca Robinson.
Class 70 – Any photograph, rural, action or food themed. Winner: Emma Thomas. Second place: Ben Swinden. Third place: Ben Swinden.
Class 71A – 3D model of any construction. Winner: Erin Lodge. Second place: Audrey O'Hearne. Third place: Isabella Townend.
Class 72A – Seed tray depicting any aspect of taking part in sport. Winner: Rosa Eyre-McFee. Second place: Francie Eyre-McFee. Third place: Ruby Mazacs.
Class 73 – Decorated face mask. Winner: Ben Swinden. Second place: Stanley Garton-Webster. Third place: Dusty Tarandij.
Class 74 – Decorated cake or cup cake. Winner: Hollie Barker. Second place: Brooke Swinden. Third place: Alice Wrigglesworth.
Class 75 – Five pieces of Rocky Road (any recipe). Winner: Brooke Swinden. Second place: Emma Thomas.
Class 76 – Any size drawn piece of art. Winner: Amber Zhou. Second place: Amber Zhou. Third place: Ben Swinden.
Class 77 – Collage of any size up to A3, any rural, food or sport theme. Winner: Myles Mazacs.
Class 78 – Painting, any rural, food production or sport theme. Winner: Melanie Murphy.
Class 80 – A gift made wholly or mainly from paper or card. Winner: Emily Hardcastle. Second place: Henry Robinson. Third place: Ruby Mazacs.
Class 81 – Best presented physical scrapbook. Winner: Myles Mazacs.
Class 83 – Colouring five years of age and under. Winner: Emma Thomas. Second place: Myles Mazacs. Third place: Alexander Townend.
Class 84 – Colouring six to nine years of age. Winner: Freddie Williams. Second place: Isabella Townend. Third place: William Nicholson.
Class 85 – Colouring ten to twelve years of age. Winner: Brooke Swinden. Second place: Matthew Murphy.
Class 86 – Colouring thirteen to fifteen years of age. Winner: Melanie Murphy. Second place: Ben Swinden.
Trophies
Kandicraft Trophy: Chris Broady.
Betty Taylor Trophy - most points: Jayne Oldmeadow.
Most Points (children): Ben Swinden.
Best Photograph: Rebecca Robinson.
Betty Taylor Best Scone: Beth Griffiths.
£25 prizes
Eva Dunwell prize for best chocolate cake: Christine Harrison.
Men's baking class: Christian Wray.
Creative writing
Class 1 - Story - Open. Winner: Walter Huddleston.
Class 2 - Poem - Open. Winner: Walter Huddleston.
Class 6 - Poem 11-12 years. Winner: Sammy Robinson.
Class 8 - Poem 9-10 years. Winner: Ruby Mazacs.
Class 9 - Story up to 8 years. Winner: Inaya
Class 10 - Poem up to 8 years. Winner: Elaneor Shenton. Best supporting picture: Isla
Class 11 - Picture that tells a story. Winner: Isla. Best supporting picture: Eliott.
School's Award for variety of work entered: Old Bank Academy
Most atmospheric writing: Mark Thomas.
Baby Show
Up to 6 months: Lily.
Seven to 12 months: Cordelia.
13 to 24 months: Pippa.
Welly Wanging
0-5 years. Winner: Seth (10.5m). Second place: Henry James (10.25m). Third place: George Baker Casey (10.2m).
6-10 years. Winner: Dylan Asquith (13.4m). Second place: James Coulther (10.8m). Third place: Henry Baker Casey (10.6m).
11-16 years. Winner: James Battye (14.4m). Second place: Oliver Roberts (14m). Third place: Ivy Friah (13.2).
Adults. Winner: James Friah (25m). Second place: James Fairstone (21m). Third place: Chris Coldwell (20m).
Basketball
0-5 years. Winner: Esme (11). Second place: Viney Thorne (7). Third place: Ella Blakely (4).
6-10 years. Winner: Gabriel Regan (11). Second place: Oliver Mind and George Lloyd (9).
11-16 years. Winners: Jack Wiz and Oliver Roberts (6). Third place: Freddie Arthurs (5).
Children’s Fancy Dress
1 Alexander Townend.
2 Max Hendy.
3 Stanley Garton Webster.
4 Isabella Townend.
5 Edward Garton Webster.
6 Sidney Croxton.
Scarecrows
1 Rosa and Frances.
2 Freddie Williams.
3 Hopton Care Cottage.
4 Melanie Murphy.
Horse and Pony Show results
Class 1 – In-hand horse or pony in best condition. Winner: David Fryer/Jack. Second place: Kelly Blackburn/Yorkie. Third place: Jamie Hanson/Nadal.
Class 2 - In-hand Mountain and Moorland or other Native horse or pony. Winner: Jamie Hanson/Nadal. Second place: Amelia Maude/Delilah. Third place: Kendal Maude/Scarlet Pimpernel.
Class 3 – Veteran horse or pony in-hand. Winner: Yvonne Eastwood/Bruno.
Class 4 - Novice Rider. Winner: Brooklyn Walmsley/Glow. Second place: Kirsten Graham/True Bud. Third place: Kadie Williamson/Porsha.
Class 5 - Open rider. Winner: Tilly Wragg/Olivia. Second place: Evie Hitchman/Chester. Third place: Kelly Blackburn/Yorkie.
Class 6 - Novice ridden horse or pony. Winner: Kelly Blackburn/Yorkie. Second place: Tilly Wragg/Olivia. Third place: Kirsten Graham/True Bud.
Class 7 - Open ridden horse or pony. Winner: Brooklynne Walmsley/Glow. Second place: Courtney Carter/Porsha. Third place: Evie Hitchman/Chester.
Show Champion: Kellie Blackburn/Yorkie.
Show Reserve Champion: David Fryer/Jack.
Dog show results
Class 1 - Dog or Bitch in Best Condition. Winner: Tom Auty/Reggie. Second place: Ruby/Pip. Third place: Kalmaire/Astra.
Class 2 – Best Terrier, Dog or Bitch. Winner: Honey/Toffee. Second place: Kalmaire/Astra. Third place: Graham/Kia.
Class 3 - Dog or Bitch with the Waggiest Tail. Winner: Andrew/Tailor. Second place: Kirsty/Jax. Third place: George/Alice.
Class 4 – Rescue Dog, Bitch or Puppy. Winner: Matthew/Terry. Second place: Joh/Purdy. Third place: James/Rufus.
Class 5 - Dog or Bitch with the Most Appealing Eyes. Winner: Phil/Otto. Second place: Jamie/Monty. Third place: Kirsty/Jax.
Class 6 – Best Puppy. Winner: Michelle/Mr Potts. Second place: Jamie Lee/Loki. Third place: Jess/Pepper.
Class 7 – Most Handsome Dog. Winner: Louise/Otto. Second place: Christopher/Teddy. Third place: J Smart/Jet.
Class 8 - Prettiest Bitch. Winner: Sam/Nova. Second place: Dean & Isla/Maggie. Third place: Connne/Jessie.
Class 9 – Best Working Dog or Bitch. Winner: Michelle/Mr Potts. Second place: Louise/Otto. Third place: Dean & Isla/Maggie.
Class 10 – Child’s Best Friend. Winner: Ethan/Sully. Second place: Gretchen/Summer. Third place: Becky/Eugene.
Class 11 – Golden Oldie. Winner: Georgia/Blue. Second place: Trevor/Megan. Third place: Lucie/Charlie.
Class 12 – Show Champion (Dog the judge would most like to take home): Louise/Otto. Reserve Champion: Tom Auty/Reggie.
Virtual cat show results
Male. First: Rowan Ellen/Vincent. Second: Zoe Hallam/Buddy.
Female. First: Gabie Murie/Yuko. Second: John Gawthorpe/Betty Boo.
Kitten. First: Laura Raun/Simba. Second: Mae Roberts/Opal.
Veteran. First: Lucy Pearson/Dave. Second: Mae Roberts/Winnie.
Striking Eyes. First: Gareth Thomas/Loki. Second: Karamias Antoine/Yule D'Lacey Toot aka Tooty.
Champion: Gareth Thomas/Loki.
Reserve Champion: Laura Raun/Simba.
