Mirfield Show: Here are all the winners and the full results from the 2024 event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mirfield Show returned in style as crowds flocked to the showground to enjoy the annual agricultural showcase.

Highlights at the “Taking Part” themed event included a horse and pony show, a dog show, dance and musical entertainment, and competitions throughout the day.

Show chairman Jonathan Evans said: “We had a really, really good day. It was a lovely day and there was a good feel. It’s always great and the sunshine helped.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the full results from this year’s show – congratulations to all the winners.

Freddie Williams, Finn Sagar and Esmay Sagar on the giant deck chair at Mirfield Show. Photo: Gerard Binks

Horticulture results

Class 1 – Plate of six runner bean pods. Winner: Natalja Hartley.

Class 2 – Plate of six French beans. Winner: Michael Commons.

Class 3 – Three onions (dressed), each over 250g but under 1kg. Winner: Alexandra Walker. Second place: Dawn Foster. Third place: Alexandra Walker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The busy showground. Photo: Gerard Binks

Class 4 – Three onions (dressed), each not to exceed 250g. Winner: Dawn Foster.

Class 5 – Plate of three carrots (any variety). Winner: S.J. Halifax. Second place: Charlie Li.

Class 6 – One cabbage (as grown with min 75mm root). Winner: S.J. Halifax.

Class 8 – One cucumber (longest - stalk to end). Winner: Susan Garton. Second place: Chris Ramsden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer Jodie Asquith with Giant Dahlia in the flower show. Photo: Gerard Binks

Class 9 – One cucumber (fattest - circumference). Winner: Richard Steele. Second place: Chris Ramsden.

Class 10 – Plate of four potatoes (any colour): Winner: Mark Allen. Second place: Richard Steele. Third place: Chris Ramsden.

Class 11 – Plate of four red tomatoes (with calyx). Winner: S.J. Halifax. Second place: Dawn Foster. Third place: Chris Ramsden.

Class 12 – Plate of four non-red tomatoes (with calyx). Winner: Chris Ramsden. Second place: Susan Garton. Third place: Chris Ramsden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight year old Isabella Townend with her piggy buns ready for judging. Photo: Gerard Binks

Class 13 – One marrow/courgette (largest good condition). Winner: Caitlin White. Second place: J & D Hemson.

Class 14 – Plate of three beetroot trim tops to 75mm (one cut by the judge). Winner: S.J. Halifax.

Class 15 – Any vegetable not previously mentioned. Winner: S.J. Halifax. Second place: Natalja Hartley.

Class 16 – One stem of rhubarb (judged for length). Winner: Richard Steele. Second place: Lisa Brooks. Third place: J & D Hemson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 17b – The show top tray/trug max 12" x 12" (six different items). Winner: S.J. Halifax.

Class 20 – One giant or large Dahlia. Winner: Helen Walker.

Class 22 – One Ball Dahlia (small or miniature). Winner: Helen Walker.

Class 23 – One Gladiolus (any size). Winner: Helen Walker.

Class 24 – Three Gladioli (any size). Winner: Helen Walker.

Class 25 – One rose. Winner: Helen Walker. Second place: Sarah Webster. Third place: J & D Hemson.

Class 26 – Flower display in a teacup with saucer (for all round viewing). Winner: Susan Garton. Second place: Sam Garton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 28 – Three stems of sweet peas. Winner: Helen Walker. Second place: Helen Walker.

Class 31a – Any single flower. Winner: Helen Walker.

Class 31b novice - Any single flower. Winner: Rachael Thomas. Second place: Rachael Thomas. Third place: J & D Hemson.

Class 32 novice – Any three flowers of similar colour. Winner: Rachael Thomas. Second place: Laura Boyle.

Class 36 – Children's decorated and planted pot age under 6. Winner: Tristan Eatherley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 38a – Children’s farm animal made from fruit and/or veg age 6 to 8. Winner: Ella Dalton.

Rosette for best exhibit across classes 20, 21 and 22. Winner: Helen Walker.

National Vegetable Society medal for best in show. Winner: S.J. Halifax.

Domestic and children's results

Class 39 – Single jar of lemon curd. Winner: Helen Butler. Second place: Heather Kennett. Third place: Jayne Oldmeadow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 40 – Single jar of fruit jam (any fruit). Winner: Christine Harrison. Second place: Barbara Crossley. Third place: Helen Butler.

Class 41 – Single jar of marmalade. Winner: Christian Wray. Second place: Barbara Crossley. Third place: Helen Butler.

Class 42 – Single jar of chutney. Winner: Barbara Crossley. Second place: Helen Butler. Third place: Heather Kennett.

Class 43 – Single jar of pickled produce (any). Winner: Barbara Crossley. Second place: Barbara Crossley. Third place: Barbara Crossley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 44a – Single jar of local honey. Winner: Helen Butler. Second place: Helen Butler. Third place: Helen Butler.

Class 45 – Round of shortbread. Winner: Jayne Oldmeadow. Second place: Sally Teasedale. Third place: Christine Harrison.

Class 46 – Four pieces of flapjack. Winner: Eleanor Wray. Second place: Heather Kennett. Third place: Jayne Oldmeadow.

Class 47 – Single loaf of handmade bread. Winner: Jayne Oldmeadow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 48 – Single gluten free and/or vegan sponge cake. Winner: Jayne Oldmeadow.

Class 49 – Four fruit scones. Winner: Beth Griffiths. Second place: Rachel Schofield. Third place: Jayne Oldmeadow.

Class 50 – Four hand decorated cupcakes. Winner: Kirsty Townend.

Class 51 – Six or seven inch decorated chocolate cake. Winner: Christine Harrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 52 – Men only recipe - banana bread - BBC Good Food Recipe. Winner: Christian Wray. Second place: Peter Crane. Third place: Peter Kennett.

Class 53 – Showstopper decorated cake Olympic Game or event. Winner: Eleanor Wray. Second place: Ann McEvoy.

Class 54 – Two items of savoury picnic food. Winner: Richard Foster. Second place: Sally Teasedale. Third place: Jayne Oldmeadow.

Class 55 – Handmade soft toy. Winner: Chris Broady. Second place: Jayne Oldmeadow. Third place: Chris Broady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 56 – Handmade sport-themed 1.5m length of bunting. Winner: Jayne Oldmeadow. Second place: Rachael Thomas. Third place: Chris Broady.

Class 57 – Any other hand-crafted object or item. Winner: Penny McDonald. Second place: Chris Broady. Third place: Chris Broady.

Class 58 – Rural or sport themed piece of pencil drawn art. Winner: Rachael Thomas.

Class 60 – Painting of any rural theme, food production or activities. Winner: Ken Hardy. Second place: Ken Hardy. Third place: Ken Hardy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 61 – A sculpture or model on the subject of sport. Winner: Rebecca Robinson.

Class 64 – Any bottle of home-brewed wine or spirit. Winner: Peter Kennett. Second place: Peter Kennett. Third place: Peter Kennett.

Class 66 – Any agricultural/horticultural themed photograph. Winner: Rebecca Robinson. Second place: Rebecca Robinson. Third place: Rebecca Robinson.

Class 68 – An action-shot themed photograph. Winner: Sammy Robinson. Second place: Thomas Rann. Third place: Rachael Thomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 69 – A rural scene taken in Yorkshire. Winner: Danny Foster. Second place: Rebecca Robinson. Third place: Rebecca Robinson.

Class 70 – Any photograph, rural, action or food themed. Winner: Emma Thomas. Second place: Ben Swinden. Third place: Ben Swinden.

Class 71A – 3D model of any construction. Winner: Erin Lodge. Second place: Audrey O'Hearne. Third place: Isabella Townend.

Class 72A – Seed tray depicting any aspect of taking part in sport. Winner: Rosa Eyre-McFee. Second place: Francie Eyre-McFee. Third place: Ruby Mazacs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 73 – Decorated face mask. Winner: Ben Swinden. Second place: Stanley Garton-Webster. Third place: Dusty Tarandij.

Class 74 – Decorated cake or cup cake. Winner: Hollie Barker. Second place: Brooke Swinden. Third place: Alice Wrigglesworth.

Class 75 – Five pieces of Rocky Road (any recipe). Winner: Brooke Swinden. Second place: Emma Thomas.

Class 76 – Any size drawn piece of art. Winner: Amber Zhou. Second place: Amber Zhou. Third place: Ben Swinden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 77 – Collage of any size up to A3, any rural, food or sport theme. Winner: Myles Mazacs.

Class 78 – Painting, any rural, food production or sport theme. Winner: Melanie Murphy.

Class 80 – A gift made wholly or mainly from paper or card. Winner: Emily Hardcastle. Second place: Henry Robinson. Third place: Ruby Mazacs.

Class 81 – Best presented physical scrapbook. Winner: Myles Mazacs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 83 – Colouring five years of age and under. Winner: Emma Thomas. Second place: Myles Mazacs. Third place: Alexander Townend.

Class 84 – Colouring six to nine years of age. Winner: Freddie Williams. Second place: Isabella Townend. Third place: William Nicholson.

Class 85 – Colouring ten to twelve years of age. Winner: Brooke Swinden. Second place: Matthew Murphy.

Class 86 – Colouring thirteen to fifteen years of age. Winner: Melanie Murphy. Second place: Ben Swinden.

Trophies

Kandicraft Trophy: Chris Broady.

Betty Taylor Trophy - most points: Jayne Oldmeadow.

Most Points (children): Ben Swinden.

Best Photograph: Rebecca Robinson.

Betty Taylor Best Scone: Beth Griffiths.

£25 prizes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eva Dunwell prize for best chocolate cake: Christine Harrison.

Men's baking class: Christian Wray.

Creative writing

Class 1 - Story - Open. Winner: Walter Huddleston.

Class 2 - Poem - Open. Winner: Walter Huddleston.

Class 6 - Poem 11-12 years. Winner: Sammy Robinson.

Class 8 - Poem 9-10 years. Winner: Ruby Mazacs.

Class 9 - Story up to 8 years. Winner: Inaya

Class 10 - Poem up to 8 years. Winner: Elaneor Shenton. Best supporting picture: Isla

Class 11 - Picture that tells a story. Winner: Isla. Best supporting picture: Eliott.

School's Award for variety of work entered: Old Bank Academy

Most atmospheric writing: Mark Thomas.

Baby Show

Up to 6 months: Lily.

Seven to 12 months: Cordelia.

13 to 24 months: Pippa.

Welly Wanging

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

0-5 years. Winner: Seth (10.5m). Second place: Henry James (10.25m). Third place: George Baker Casey (10.2m).

6-10 years. Winner: Dylan Asquith (13.4m). Second place: James Coulther (10.8m). Third place: Henry Baker Casey (10.6m).

11-16 years. Winner: James Battye (14.4m). Second place: Oliver Roberts (14m). Third place: Ivy Friah (13.2).

Adults. Winner: James Friah (25m). Second place: James Fairstone (21m). Third place: Chris Coldwell (20m).

Basketball

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

0-5 years. Winner: Esme (11). Second place: Viney Thorne (7). Third place: Ella Blakely (4).

6-10 years. Winner: Gabriel Regan (11). Second place: Oliver Mind and George Lloyd (9).

11-16 years. Winners: Jack Wiz and Oliver Roberts (6). Third place: Freddie Arthurs (5).

Children’s Fancy Dress

1 Alexander Townend.

2 Max Hendy.

3 Stanley Garton Webster.

4 Isabella Townend.

5 Edward Garton Webster.

6 Sidney Croxton.

Scarecrows

1 Rosa and Frances.

2 Freddie Williams.

3 Hopton Care Cottage.

4 Melanie Murphy.

Horse and Pony Show results

Class 1 – In-hand horse or pony in best condition. Winner: David Fryer/Jack. Second place: Kelly Blackburn/Yorkie. Third place: Jamie Hanson/Nadal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 2 - In-hand Mountain and Moorland or other Native horse or pony. Winner: Jamie Hanson/Nadal. Second place: Amelia Maude/Delilah. Third place: Kendal Maude/Scarlet Pimpernel.

Class 3 – Veteran horse or pony in-hand. Winner: Yvonne Eastwood/Bruno.

Class 4 - Novice Rider. Winner: Brooklyn Walmsley/Glow. Second place: Kirsten Graham/True Bud. Third place: Kadie Williamson/Porsha.

Class 5 - Open rider. Winner: Tilly Wragg/Olivia. Second place: Evie Hitchman/Chester. Third place: Kelly Blackburn/Yorkie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 6 - Novice ridden horse or pony. Winner: Kelly Blackburn/Yorkie. Second place: Tilly Wragg/Olivia. Third place: Kirsten Graham/True Bud.

Class 7 - Open ridden horse or pony. Winner: Brooklynne Walmsley/Glow. Second place: Courtney Carter/Porsha. Third place: Evie Hitchman/Chester.

Show Champion: Kellie Blackburn/Yorkie.

Show Reserve Champion: David Fryer/Jack.

Dog show results

Class 1 - Dog or Bitch in Best Condition. Winner: Tom Auty/Reggie. Second place: Ruby/Pip. Third place: Kalmaire/Astra.

Class 2 – Best Terrier, Dog or Bitch. Winner: Honey/Toffee. Second place: Kalmaire/Astra. Third place: Graham/Kia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 3 - Dog or Bitch with the Waggiest Tail. Winner: Andrew/Tailor. Second place: Kirsty/Jax. Third place: George/Alice.

Class 4 – Rescue Dog, Bitch or Puppy. Winner: Matthew/Terry. Second place: Joh/Purdy. Third place: James/Rufus.

Class 5 - Dog or Bitch with the Most Appealing Eyes. Winner: Phil/Otto. Second place: Jamie/Monty. Third place: Kirsty/Jax.

Class 6 – Best Puppy. Winner: Michelle/Mr Potts. Second place: Jamie Lee/Loki. Third place: Jess/Pepper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 7 – Most Handsome Dog. Winner: Louise/Otto. Second place: Christopher/Teddy. Third place: J Smart/Jet.

Class 8 - Prettiest Bitch. Winner: Sam/Nova. Second place: Dean & Isla/Maggie. Third place: Connne/Jessie.

Class 9 – Best Working Dog or Bitch. Winner: Michelle/Mr Potts. Second place: Louise/Otto. Third place: Dean & Isla/Maggie.

Class 10 – Child’s Best Friend. Winner: Ethan/Sully. Second place: Gretchen/Summer. Third place: Becky/Eugene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 11 – Golden Oldie. Winner: Georgia/Blue. Second place: Trevor/Megan. Third place: Lucie/Charlie.

Class 12 – Show Champion (Dog the judge would most like to take home): Louise/Otto. Reserve Champion: Tom Auty/Reggie.

Virtual cat show results

Male. First: Rowan Ellen/Vincent. Second: Zoe Hallam/Buddy.

Female. First: Gabie Murie/Yuko. Second: John Gawthorpe/Betty Boo.

Kitten. First: Laura Raun/Simba. Second: Mae Roberts/Opal.

Veteran. First: Lucy Pearson/Dave. Second: Mae Roberts/Winnie.

Striking Eyes. First: Gareth Thomas/Loki. Second: Karamias Antoine/Yule D'Lacey Toot aka Tooty.

Champion: Gareth Thomas/Loki.

Reserve Champion: Laura Raun/Simba.