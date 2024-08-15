Mirfield Show 2024: Here is the full programme of events for this year as popular spectacle returns
The Mirfield Show will take place on Sunday, August 18, at the Showground on Huddersfield Road, with the theme for 2024 entitled Taking Part.
There are two main ring attractions on the day, including a defying gravity show - BMX v Mountainboard - and the End of Show Show extravaganza featuring Joe Gash and guests.
The gravity show, where you can be wowed in the main ring with performances at 12:15 and 14:45, is the only one of its kind in the world and, according to the organisers, has never been seen before.
The performance combines freestyle BMX and the extreme sport of mountain-boarding which results in a breathtaking, jaw dropping aerial performance which is suitable for audiences of all ages.
The End of Show Show with Joe Gash will get the audience on its feet and singing along to some hits from The Greatest Showman followed by some classic bangers.
Jonathan Evans, Show Chairman, said: “Life has become very difficult for many over the last couple of years. We think we are all ready for a bit of fun! And we’ve got a full, fun-packed day lined up ahead.
“We aim to provide a fun family day, at a reasonable cost. This is really important especially this year when everyone is having to tighten their belts. Many of our attractions are free.”
“Our team of volunteers have been working throughout the year putting the day together. I can’t wait to see all your competition entries.”
Here is the full running order for the day:
GENERAL
09:00 Showground Gates Open for Horse Show Only
10:30 Stalls and Attractions Open
10:30 Music Stage Opens
MAIN RING
09:00 Horse and Pony Show
11:15 Rare Breeds Survival Trust Animal Parade
11:45 ATC Marching Band
12:00 Welcome Speech
12:10 Bob Hogg’s Lamb National
12:40 Katie Philpott School of Dance
13:00 Children’s Fancy Dress
13:10 Bob Hogg’s Sheepdog and Duck Display
13:40 Tug of War Semi’s
14:00 Sutton School of Performing Arts
14:20 Bob Hogg’s Lamb National
14:50 Tug of War Final
15:00 Bob Hogg’s Sheepdog and Duck Display
15:30 ATC Marching Band
15:40 End of the Show Show (Featuring West Yorkshire Rock Choir and Guests)
16:20 Main Ring Closes
BAND TENT
11:00 Grange Moor Brass Band
12:30 Grange Moor Brass Band
14:00 Grange Moor Brass Band
COMPETITIONS MARQUEE
07:30 Flower and Vegetable Exhibit Entries Open
07:30 Domestic and Children’s Entries Open
09:45 Entries Close
10:00 Marquee Closes. Judging Begins
12:00 Marquee Reopens
12:00 Baby Show Entries Open
13:00 Baby Show
14:30 Presentations for Prize Winners
16:00 Exhibits Can be Removed
16:30 Marquee Closes
HORSE AND PONY SHOW
07:30 Registration Opens
09:00 First Class Begins
11:00 Horse and Pony Show Closes
DOG SHOW
10:00 Registration Opens
11:00 First Class Begins
15:30 Championship Class Begins
CHILDREN’S RING
10:30 Welly Wanging
11:45 Make and Fly Aeroplanes
13:30 Ball Game - Basketball
14:45 Skipping and Hoops
Tickets can be purchased before the day, up to midnight on the day before, by visiting www.mirfieldshow.com and following the links. Adult tickets are £6 before the day. People can also pay on the day where it is £10 per adult. Children up to 16 years of age with accompanying adults are free.
Free parking is available at St Mary’s Church’s fields, on Church Lane, WF14 9HX. There will be a free bus to then take people to the Showground. The bus will leave the car park every 20 mins from 08:20 and return until 17:30.
Details of everything about the show can be found at www.mirfieldshow.com
