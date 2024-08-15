Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ever-popular Mirfield Agricultural Show is returning to the town this weekend and to make sure you don’t miss a single thing, we have provided the full list of events taking place.

The Mirfield Show will take place on Sunday, August 18, at the Showground on Huddersfield Road, with the theme for 2024 entitled Taking Part.

There are two main ring attractions on the day, including a defying gravity show - BMX v Mountainboard - and the End of Show Show extravaganza featuring Joe Gash and guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gravity show, where you can be wowed in the main ring with performances at 12:15 and 14:45, is the only one of its kind in the world and, according to the organisers, has never been seen before.

The 2024 Mirfield Show will take place on Sunday, August 18, at the Showground on Huddersfield Road.

The performance combines freestyle BMX and the extreme sport of mountain-boarding which results in a breathtaking, jaw dropping aerial performance which is suitable for audiences of all ages.

The End of Show Show with Joe Gash will get the audience on its feet and singing along to some hits from The Greatest Showman followed by some classic bangers.

Jonathan Evans, Show Chairman, said: “Life has become very difficult for many over the last couple of years. We think we are all ready for a bit of fun! And we’ve got a full, fun-packed day lined up ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We aim to provide a fun family day, at a reasonable cost. This is really important especially this year when everyone is having to tighten their belts. Many of our attractions are free.”

“Our team of volunteers have been working throughout the year putting the day together. I can’t wait to see all your competition entries.”

Here is the full running order for the day:

GENERAL

09:00 Showground Gates Open for Horse Show Only

10:30 Stalls and Attractions Open

10:30 Music Stage Opens

MAIN RING

09:00 Horse and Pony Show

11:15 Rare Breeds Survival Trust Animal Parade

11:45 ATC Marching Band

12:00 Welcome Speech

12:10 Bob Hogg’s Lamb National

12:40 Katie Philpott School of Dance

13:00 Children’s Fancy Dress

13:10 Bob Hogg’s Sheepdog and Duck Display

13:40 Tug of War Semi’s

14:00 Sutton School of Performing Arts

14:20 Bob Hogg’s Lamb National

14:50 Tug of War Final

15:00 Bob Hogg’s Sheepdog and Duck Display

15:30 ATC Marching Band

15:40 End of the Show Show (Featuring West Yorkshire Rock Choir and Guests)

16:20 Main Ring Closes

BAND TENT

11:00 Grange Moor Brass Band

12:30 Grange Moor Brass Band

14:00 Grange Moor Brass Band

COMPETITIONS MARQUEE

07:30 Flower and Vegetable Exhibit Entries Open

07:30 Domestic and Children’s Entries Open

09:45 Entries Close

10:00 Marquee Closes. Judging Begins

12:00 Marquee Reopens

12:00 Baby Show Entries Open

13:00 Baby Show

14:30 Presentations for Prize Winners

16:00 Exhibits Can be Removed

16:30 Marquee Closes

HORSE AND PONY SHOW

07:30 Registration Opens

09:00 First Class Begins

11:00 Horse and Pony Show Closes

DOG SHOW

10:00 Registration Opens

11:00 First Class Begins

15:30 Championship Class Begins

CHILDREN’S RING

10:30 Welly Wanging

11:45 Make and Fly Aeroplanes

13:30 Ball Game - Basketball

14:45 Skipping and Hoops

Tickets can be purchased before the day, up to midnight on the day before, by visiting www.mirfieldshow.com and following the links. Adult tickets are £6 before the day. People can also pay on the day where it is £10 per adult. Children up to 16 years of age with accompanying adults are free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free parking is available at St Mary’s Church’s fields, on Church Lane, WF14 9HX. There will be a free bus to then take people to the Showground. The bus will leave the car park every 20 mins from 08:20 and return until 17:30.

Details of everything about the show can be found at www.mirfieldshow.com