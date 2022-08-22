News you can trust since 1858
Wayne Auty of Wise Bird of Prey with 10 year old Willow the Eagle Owl

Mirfield Show: 15 fabulous pictures as crowds enjoyed the return of Mirfield Agricultural Show

The sun shone down as the Mirfield Agricultural Show returned for the first time since 2019.

By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:38 am

Crowds of visitors enjoyed the return of the event which saw plenty of entertainment throughout the day including Horse and Pony Show, fun dog show, music, activities and more.

Take a look at these pictures from this year’s event – can you spot anyone you know?

1. Mirfield Show

4 year old Evie Rae with giant bunch of balloons

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Mirfield Show

Horse and Pony Show

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Mirfield Show

9 year old Heidi Snell with her dog Martha ready for the dog show

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Mirfield Show

Pauline Shackleton with her show tomatoes

Photo: Gerard Binks

