Mirfield Show: 15 fabulous pictures as crowds enjoyed the return of Mirfield Agricultural Show
The sun shone down as the Mirfield Agricultural Show returned for the first time since 2019.
By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:38 am
Crowds of visitors enjoyed the return of the event which saw plenty of entertainment throughout the day including Horse and Pony Show, fun dog show, music, activities and more.
Take a look at these pictures from this year’s event – can you spot anyone you know?
