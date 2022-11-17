Mirfield Rifle Volunteers are holding a charity auction at the Old Colonial, on Dunbottle Lane, from 8pm on Saturday, November 19.

Items on offer include duvets and mattress toppers and range from fancy goods to household goods, with money being raised to help local support groups.

Tim Wood, landlord at the pub and auctioneer for the evening, said: “It’s smashing what we have got. All the items are brand new and have been purchased and donated.

The Old Colonial is hosting a pre-Christmas auction to raise money for a number of ‘local, worthy causes’ on Saturday, November 19.

“We have got all manner of goods and stocking fillers and all generally go for knock-down prices.

“It’s a big pre-Christmas auction to raise money for local worthy causes.

"At the Mirfield Rifle Volunteers we raise money to help local support groups, such as an Alzheimer's support group.

“In the past we have provided cooking facilities, money for a new cooker and we do Christmas meals and invite people in for free Christmas dinners where they are all waited on.”

Tim Wood, landlord at the Old Colonial and auctioneer for the evening.