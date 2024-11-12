Mirfield real ale club - rated second best in Yorkshire by CAMRA - set for annual three-day beer festival
14 real cask ales will be available at the Knowl Club, on Knowl Lane, Mirfield, from Friday, November 15 through to Sunday, November 17.
The popular event, which will raise money for baby loss charity Sands United thanks to a tombola sponsored by Magic Rock Brewing, will also provide live entertainment and hot food over the weekend.
On the Saturday (November 16), at 1pm, the historic 136-year-old club will be presented with their Yorkshire Region CAMRA award, which recognised them as Club of The Year Runner-Up for 2024.
Sarah-Jane Moon of the Knowl Club said: “This will be our third one. It’s our busiest weekend by far every single year and that includes Christmas.
“Come and see why we’ve won West Yorkshire’s best club of the year according to CAMRA.
