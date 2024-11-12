Mirfield real ale club - rated second best in Yorkshire by CAMRA - set for annual three-day beer festival

Paul and Sarah-Jane Moon of the Knowl Club, which is set to host is third annual beer festival this coming weekend.
The second best club for real ale in Yorkshire as rated by CAMRA is set to host its annual three-day beer festival this coming weekend.

14 real cask ales will be available at the Knowl Club, on Knowl Lane, Mirfield, from Friday, November 15 through to Sunday, November 17.

The popular event, which will raise money for baby loss charity Sands United thanks to a tombola sponsored by Magic Rock Brewing, will also provide live entertainment and hot food over the weekend.

On the Saturday (November 16), at 1pm, the historic 136-year-old club will be presented with their Yorkshire Region CAMRA award, which recognised them as Club of The Year Runner-Up for 2024.

Sarah-Jane Moon of the Knowl Club said: “This will be our third one. It’s our busiest weekend by far every single year and that includes Christmas.

“Come and see why we’ve won West Yorkshire’s best club of the year according to CAMRA.

“We would like to say a big thank you to all our regulars and the committee which supports us, as well Cask Orders and all the main beer festival sponsors who are all local businesses and members.”

Breweries involved in the event include Harrogate Brewing Company, Nailmaker Brewing, Kirkstall Brewery, Acorn Brewery, Bingley Brewery, Roosters Brewing Company, Wharfedale Brewery and Magic Rock Brewery.

Live music comes in the form of guitar duo Hitchwood, on Saturday at 3pm, and Aby and The Howling Whippet, on Sunday afternoon.

