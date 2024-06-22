The best in music, drink and food will be brought to Mirfield as the town’s Charity Beer and Music Festival returns.

The event, hosted by the Mirfield and District Round Table at St Paul’s Church on Huddersfield Road, is hitting the town on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29.

Indoor and outdoor music stages will be set up to showcase 18 live acts over the weekend, as well as indoor and outdoor bars, serving over 24 real ales, craft lagers, gin, prosecco and ciders.

Hot food will also be available from local vendors, with event raising money for local charities and good causes.

Tickets are £7.50 for a day pass or £10 for the full weekend, and includes entrance, a commemorative pint glass, tasting notes and a free drink if you attend on the opening night!