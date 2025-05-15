Josh Cresswell-Kellett, who has helped to organise the live music festival and family fun day at Scholes Cricket Club.

A cricket club “at the heart” of a village community is hosting a family fun day next weekend.

The Scholes Cricket Club Music Festival and Family Fun Day, which is set to take place at the New Popplewell Lane venue in the village, near Cleckheaton, on Sunday, May 25, will feature live entertainment acts, rides, bungee trampolines, archery, face-painting and a variety of stalls.

The day aims to raise money for Martin House Children’s Hospice, as well as for the cricket section of the club.

Josh Cresswell-Kellett, who has helped to organise the event, said:

“As a cricket club at the heart of our community, we’re incredibly excited to bring everyone together for this event.

“It’s all about creating unforgettable memories, supporting an amazing cause, and enjoying a brilliant day out for all ages.

“We’re proud to be supporting Martin House Children’s Hospice, and we encourage everyone to grab their early bird tickets now – just £2 for adults and £1 for kids.

“Let’s make it a day to remember.”

Live music acts on the day include Northern Vinyl, Belle Velvet, Paul Stott, Avon Blyth and Acoustic Waves, while a few special guests may be making an appearance.

Gates open at 12.30pm, with the first act performing at 2pm.

To buy tickets, visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/scholes-cricket-club