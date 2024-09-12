Krazy Kids, which opened on New North Road in 1994, has been entertaining children and families for the past 30 years.

To mark the milestone on Sunday, September 15, a ticket-only party, which will recreate parties of the last 30 years, will kick things off between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The venue will then be open as normal with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Elsa from Frozen and Ariel from The Little Mermaid, in addition to a stunt show from Spiderman, all making an appearance.

Owner Melissa Parkinson, who took over the business two and a half years ago, told the Reporter Series ahead of the special event:

“It is a huge milestone. A lot of these businesses are closing down so to have reached 30 years, albeit under multiple owners, is amazing. We are doing really well and we are just excited for this weekend.

“Tickets are still available for the 10.30am to 12.30pm party. We are trying to recreate the parties of the last 30 years, what the food looked like 30 years ago. We do parties day in, day out, parties are our thing.

“We want people to celebrate this huge milestone with us. It is going to be a fun day to celebrate. Families are still getting the same enjoyment.

“What we hope is that a lot of these parents from down the years bring their kids back and share their stories and have a trip down memory lane with us.”

The centre, which has an open age from 0 to 14 and does not require pre-booking, has a toddler area, zip wires, slides, a football pitch and ball pits toddlers and older children.

“The beauty of Krazy Kids is that from the seating area for parents, the whole system can be seen,” Mel added. “The parents can chill out while still having their eyes on their children so it is a really safe environment.

“People like the fact they can just walk in. They don’t have to book and, also, we are unlimited play as well. You can stay as long as you like with us.”

In the build up to the 30th birthday party, local youngsters have been designing cards to celebrate the milestone, which will be displayed on Sunday. A winner will also be chosen.

For more information about tickets for the party on Sunday, September 15, call Mel on 07411121421.

We have taken a trip down memory lane and have received these photos from Krazy Kids from parties throughout the 30 years at the soft play centre.

