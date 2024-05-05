Kirklees Model Boat Club prepare to host their first open day of 2024 in Batley

The Kirklees Model Boat Club will be holding their first open day of the year later this month at Wilton Park in Batley.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 5th May 2024, 14:00 BST
The Kirklees Model Boat Club will be holding their first open day of the year on Sunday, May 12, at Wilton Park in Batley.The Kirklees Model Boat Club will be holding their first open day of the year on Sunday, May 12, at Wilton Park in Batley.
The Kirklees Model Boat Club will be holding their first open day of the year on Sunday, May 12, at Wilton Park in Batley.

The open day, which will take place on Sunday, May 12, is themed for steam-powered models, as well as Mountfleet models.

Stan Reffin, who has been a member of the club since 1988, said: “Visitors are very welcome to come and sail any type of model with the exception of IC and high-performance fast electrics, and steam models will need a valid test certificate. Once again, model military vehicles will be on display.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Club members will be happy to answer any questions. There is also free car parking and toilet facilities in the café.”

The free open day will take place on Sunday, May 12, from 10am to 4pm, at Wilton Park.