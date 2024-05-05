Kirklees Model Boat Club prepare to host their first open day of 2024 in Batley
The open day, which will take place on Sunday, May 12, is themed for steam-powered models, as well as Mountfleet models.
Stan Reffin, who has been a member of the club since 1988, said: “Visitors are very welcome to come and sail any type of model with the exception of IC and high-performance fast electrics, and steam models will need a valid test certificate. Once again, model military vehicles will be on display.
“Club members will be happy to answer any questions. There is also free car parking and toilet facilities in the café.”
The free open day will take place on Sunday, May 12, from 10am to 4pm, at Wilton Park.