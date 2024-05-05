The Kirklees Model Boat Club will be holding their first open day of the year on Sunday, May 12, at Wilton Park in Batley.

The open day, which will take place on Sunday, May 12, is themed for steam-powered models, as well as Mountfleet models.

Stan Reffin, who has been a member of the club since 1988, said: “Visitors are very welcome to come and sail any type of model with the exception of IC and high-performance fast electrics, and steam models will need a valid test certificate. Once again, model military vehicles will be on display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Club members will be happy to answer any questions. There is also free car parking and toilet facilities in the café.”