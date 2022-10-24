Today (Monday) is the start of Activity Week for The Kirkwood, creating the perfect opportunity for families to explore the many towns and villages around the district.

Besides sniffing out the Snowdog sculptures on the Support Life Art Trail, the teams at The Kirkwood and Kirklees Libraries have organised a number of fun events to keep families busy this week.

Events include:

Pictured with Kirkwood hospice Snowdog sculptures are Byron Taylor, 10, and Marnie Taylor seven, outside the Longcauseway Church, Dewsbury. The Kirkwood has teamed up with Kirklees Libraries to offer half-term activities from Monday, October 24, until Sunday, October 30.

Support your local library

Birstall Library will be holding ‘Snowdogs Storytime Trail’ on Thursday, October 27, at 2pm.

This multisensory session is aimed at children under five, and will offer a Snowdog trail around the library, colouring, word searches and crafting.

This session is ticketed and availability is limited. To book ahead, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/kirkleeslibraries.

Eight year-old Billie Vernon with a Kirkwood hospice Snowdog sculpture in Cleckheaton Memorial Park.

Crafty creations

The Piazza in Huddersfield town centre is hosting crafting workshops at the old painting space.

Here people will find a range of free Snowdog and Christmas-themed activities taking place.

Keep an eye on the Snowdogs Support Life, Kirklees Facebook page for more info.

A trail within the trail

If you’re planning on going to a few different trail locations while you’re searching for the Snowdogs, you can join in on the free scavenger hunt which will run alongside the art trail this week.

You can download the map online, or you can pick up a physical copy in the Snowdogs Support Life, Kirklees pop up shop at the Piazza Centre.

Paint your own Snowdog

‘Paint your own Snowdog’ workshops are making a return this week.

This will be the last chance to take home your own piece of art trail history and create your very own miniature Snowdog.

Tickets are £25 for one or £40 for two, visit EventBrite to book your slot and to bag 25 per cent off tickets – just enter code FLASH25.

With just two weeks left to enjoy Kirklees Snowdogs Support Life Art Trail, it’s not too late to get involved.

To take part, download the Snowdogs Support Life app on your smartphone (£1.79) or pick up a trail map from one of The Kirkwood shops for a suggested donation of £1.

To donate £3 to The Kirkwwod, text SNOWDOG to 70085 or, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/snowdogskirklees

To find out more about The Kirkwood and their services, visit thekirkwood.org.uk.