Kirklees Adventure Trust’s annual Christmas Fayre set for December
Kirklees’ annual Christmas Fayre - in support of the Kirklees Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Trust - is set to take place on Saturday, December 3.
After an absence of two years due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be held at Shepley Bridge Marina in Mirfield, between 11am and 4pm.
During the day different bands - including The Salvation Army Band - will be performing for the visitors, whilst stalls will be selling home-made cakes and hand-crafted gifts. There will also be a tombola.
For the more venturesome there will be opportunities to go on canal boat trips as well as chances to take part in archery, rock climbing, axe throwing and other bush craft activities in Little Deer Wood.
Most Popular
Visitors will then have the opportunity to view the amazing facilities for young people engaged in adventurous and residential experiences at the centre.
With it being a Christmas Fayre, Santa Claus himself is booked in all day at his specially prepared grotto, waiting to hear the children’s Christmas wishes and provide them with an early present.
Everybody is welcome to come along to support this event and the proceeds will be used to enhance the experiences of the 4,500, or so, young people in Kirklees, who are currently engaged with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme, especially those who may need help with the financial aspects of the scheme or who may need to borrow equipment to engage with the outdoor elements of the Award.