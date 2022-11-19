After an absence of two years due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be held at Shepley Bridge Marina in Mirfield, between 11am and 4pm.

During the day different bands - including The Salvation Army Band - will be performing for the visitors, whilst stalls will be selling home-made cakes and hand-crafted gifts. There will also be a tombola.

For the more venturesome there will be opportunities to go on canal boat trips as well as chances to take part in archery, rock climbing, axe throwing and other bush craft activities in Little Deer Wood.

Visitors will then have the opportunity to view the amazing facilities for young people engaged in adventurous and residential experiences at the centre.

With it being a Christmas Fayre, Santa Claus himself is booked in all day at his specially prepared grotto, waiting to hear the children’s Christmas wishes and provide them with an early present.