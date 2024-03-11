Katie Philpott School of Dance set to take to the stage with its biennial show at the Lawrence Batley Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Katie Philpott School of Dance biennial show will be staged at the Lawrence Batley Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17, and this year is entitled “Seasons”.

The four-show run will see audiences of hundreds taken on a journey through the year with toe-tapping tunes, a rainbow of colourful costumes and captivating choreography.

Mother Nature, aka senior KPSD student Ciara Stevenson (pictured), will weave her way through this wonderful showcase of student talent from the Mirfield-based dance school.

More than 350 students aged from six to 18-years-old will perform and be joined on stage by KPSD’s adult tappers and adult street dancers.

It promises to be a fun, fast-paced and entertaining show which is bound to put a spring in your step and a smile on your face!

Katie Philpott School of Dance launched in 2000 and provides high quality, multi-genre dance education at its Mirfield-based studios.

A wide range of after-school and Saturday classes are available for fun, fitness and the opportunity to gain qualifications as the school delivers the ISTD syllabus with regular examinations in various dance genres.

KPSD Founder and Principal, Katie Philpott said: “My teaching team and I am extremely proud of our 100 per cent pass rate and this year we achieved our highest ever exam level, where Ciara was awarded a Distinction in Advanced 1 tap, a degree-level qualification.”

KPSD students also perform at numerous community events throughout the year at local schools and churches and at the Mirfield Show and Upper Hopton Fete in summer.