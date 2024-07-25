Junior park run in Batley set to mark second birthday celebrations
The free weekly event in the Batley park, on Bradford Road, turns two on Sunday, July 28, with children, aged between four and 14, invited to attend for the fun run at 9am, as well as birthday cake.
Co-event director, Jason Hawkins, said: “Time flies when you are having so much fun. It’s been really good. Everybody is enjoying it. It has been spot on.
“The park run movement is very positive at the moment and we’re heading in the right direction.
“We are always wanting more. More the merrier - runners and volunteers. Since we started the volunteers get as much out of it as the kids. They thoroughly enjoy it.
“We are always looking for volunteers to get out early on a Sunday morning to help out.”
This weekend’s event, which starts as usual at 9am, has an option for children to wear fancy dress, while donations, in the form of a tin, will be welcomed for Batley Food Bank.
Any volunteers or parents/carers wanting to find out more can visit the following website – www.parkrun.org.uk/wiltonpark-juniors – or email [email protected]
