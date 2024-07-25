The Wilton Park Junior Park Run is set to celebrate its second birthday on Sunday, July 28.

The Wilton Park Junior Park Run is set to celebrate its second birthday on Sunday.

The free weekly event in the Batley park, on Bradford Road, turns two on Sunday, July 28, with children, aged between four and 14, invited to attend for the fun run at 9am, as well as birthday cake.

Co-event director, Jason Hawkins, said: “Time flies when you are having so much fun. It’s been really good. Everybody is enjoying it. It has been spot on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The park run movement is very positive at the moment and we’re heading in the right direction.

“We are always wanting more. More the merrier - runners and volunteers. Since we started the volunteers get as much out of it as the kids. They thoroughly enjoy it.

“We are always looking for volunteers to get out early on a Sunday morning to help out.”

This weekend’s event, which starts as usual at 9am, has an option for children to wear fancy dress, while donations, in the form of a tin, will be welcomed for Batley Food Bank.