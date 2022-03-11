Join the Walk for Women in Dewsbury to celebrate inspirational females

The walk and picnic event will take place tmorrow (March 12) between 1:30pm and 3:30pm.

The event will start in front of the former Dewsbury Museum, on Heckmondwike Road, at 1.30pm, and the women will then walk together to Crow Nest Park.

The event is open to all and is a walk to celebrate the inspirational women who have helped shape our lives.

After the walk people are free to stay for a bring your own picnic at the park, which will be an opportunity to share stories and to meet new friends.

The walk has been organised by The Women Together group, which was formed following on from International Women’s Day 2021.

The group is a women’s network open to all women from any background and is all about new friendships, connections, chatting with like-minded women about issues and matters that are important to women, as well as celebrating events throughout the year such as International Women’s Day and Inter Faith Week.

Councillor Carole Pattison, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities, said: “The ‘Break the Bias: Walk for Women’ taking place tomorrow (March 12) is just one of the events across Kirklees that celebrate International Women’s Day.

“It’s so wonderful to see communities coming safely together again after the past couple of years and what brings people together better than being in the fresh air for a natter and some food?

“The walk and picnic is for everyone and gives people an opportunity to meet new friends, make connections and share experiences - all set against the beautiful backdrop of Crow Nest Park.

“Whilst it’s important to celebrate how far we’ve come, we must also recognise this is no time to stop if we are to achieve true equality.

“There are many challenges still to overcome and I look forward to working with communities, businesses and colleagues to make steps in the right direction.”

Some of the women who attended the walk will be wearing sashes, which they designed themselves at an activity session at Ravensthorpe Community Centre earlier this week.

While creating the sashes, the women chatted about those who have inspired them throughout their lives and decorated the sashes with these names.