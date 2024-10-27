A Luncheon Club in Hanging Heaton - described as a “lifeline” for its members - is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary at St Paul's Church Hall.

The Hanging Heaton Luncheon Club is hosting a special event to honour its 25th year at St Paul’s Church Hall, on Kirkgate, on Tuesday, November 5.

First held in 1999, thanks to a joint venture between Ebenezer and St Paul’s Church, the club enables people over the age of 60 to come together and enjoy a warm meal.

Treasurer Gillian Littlewood, whose dad was one of the cooks when the club originated, said:

“I think it is important for people to get together, especially people who live on their own. It’s a chance for people to get together, have a warm two-course meal and spend an hour and a half minutes with company.

“It’s a lifeline for some people. It is remarkable. And it’s still going.

“I take my Dad there now. He has limited mobility and it is one of the only times he goes out. He looks forward to having a chat and catching up with people and chatting about old times.”

The special event will start with a sherry reception at 11.30am, which will be followed by some music, a meal and more entertainment.

The organisers would welcome anyone from the local area with a few hours to spare to add to their list of volunteers in helping to run the club, which takes place every fortnight.

Gillian added: “We’re always looking for volunteers, particularly on the cooking side. But it’s a big thank you to all the volunteers, past and present, for all their help without whom community group’s like this would cease to exist and continue to thrive.”

The Hanging Heaton Luncheon Club’s 25th anniversary event takes place at St Paul’s Church Hall, on Kirkgate, on Tuesday, November 5, at 11.30am.