The Run for Jo will return to Birstall’s Oakwell Hall for the ninth time this coming June.

The Run for Jo will return to Birstall’s Oakwell Hall for the ninth time this coming June.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Runners will come together on Sunday, June 22 to remember the murdered Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox on what would have been her birthday.

The More in Common (Batley and Spen) family fun day event takes place as part of the Jo Cox Foundation’s annual Great Get Together campaign which was inspired by Jo and sees thousands of people across the country put on events in their area to bring people together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of runners from across Yorkshire are expected at Oakwell Hall and Country Park, on Nova Lane, to take part.

The event, which includes a 6.5k cross-country run, will set off at 9am, and a 2.5km fun run will commence at 11am.

Runners and walkers of all abilities are encouraged to join in, as well as school, sports and work teams and even dogs can come along. In addition to the main races, there is also a mascot race, and a range of activities, music, food and stalls from local businesses.

The event is supported by Jo’s family and her sister Kim Leadbeater, MP for Spen Valley, will start proceedings with an energetic warm up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim said: “It’s great to see the return of Run for Jo 2025 at Oakwell Hall in Birstall. It is such a special event in the local calendar and remains a centrepiece of the Great Get Together from The Jo Cox Foundation, which sees a huge variety of events taking place across the whole country.

“With the 6.5km cross-country run and 2.5km family fun run plus the hilarious Mascot Race, stalls and entertainment, there is something for everyone at Run for Jo, and it is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the power of our local community.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the sponsors GMB Union, Fox’s Biscuits, Pete Quinn Consulting, Kirklees College, and race organisers Racebest and to the volunteers from More in Common, Batley and Spen for organising what I know will be another great day and encourage everyone to get involved.”