“It is great to be back” says Mirfield Show Chairman after return of much-loved event

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is estimated that around 6,000 visitors came to the Show and they were treated to an extravaganza of attractions in the beautiful sunshine.

The highlight in the main ring was a display by the Stannage Stunt team (www.stannagestuntteam.co.uk ). They performed motorcycle stunts and high platform jumping. The climax of this was a stuntman on fire falling from a 60m platform. The crowd was thoroughly entertained.

The main ring concluded with a performance of patriotic songs from the decades of the Queen’s reign by singer Karen Clegg and the Grange Moor Brass Band. Many of the Mirfield Show team and spectators joined in with the singing.

Horse and Pony Show

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan said “It has been difficult putting on the Show after a 2 year absence and for quite a few of our committee members it was their first taste of how things are done. It was great to see all the smiles and everyone enjoying themselves – including us!”

There was the usual host of competitions for the local people to show off their talents, including the ever-popular fun dog show.

The committee, who are all volunteers, would like to thank all the local businesses who sponsor the event and all the many volunteers who give up their time on the weekend to help the show be a success.