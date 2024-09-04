In pictures: Thornhill Dog Show returns to Rectory Park for an afternoon of family fun
Published 4th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST
Last Saturday (August 31) saw the return of the annual Thornhill Dog Show, hosted by the Friends of Rectory Park group.
The event was free to attend and included lots of fun activities for owners and their dogs, including a dog competition, a photography contest, stalls and games.
The dog competition was judged by a representative from the local animal sanctuary Millington’s Magical Barn, and a tombola and raffle also took place.
Look through our gallery of images to see some of the pets and owners enjoying the event.
Cat and Abi Naylor with Nellie and Lottie Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Vicky Backhouse with high flying Orio Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Sheree and Chris with Summer, Honey and Winston Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
John and Maria with Bigby Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
