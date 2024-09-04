The event was free to attend and included lots of fun activities for owners and their dogs, including a dog competition, a photography contest, stalls and games.

The dog competition was judged by a representative from the local animal sanctuary Millington’s Magical Barn, and a tombola and raffle also took place.

Look through our gallery of images to see some of the pets and owners enjoying the event.

1 . Thornhill Dog Show Cat and Abi Naylor with Nellie and Lottie Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

2 . Thornhill Dog Show Vicky Backhouse with high flying Orio Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

3 . Thornhill Dog Show Sheree and Chris with Summer, Honey and Winston Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales