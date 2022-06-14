In pictures: It all happened to a vet!

2. The blue plaque on the wall of James Alfred Wright's Veterinary's surgery now the World of James Herriot in Thirsk

The attraction’s management and staff, the vet and author’s daughter and son Rosie Page and Jim Wight have been recounting the many highlights of the decade that saw continuing growth of visitors from around 15,000 in 2012 to 38,000 in 2019. Hambleton District Council originally set up the attraction in 1999, the 20th anniversary of the original opening was celebrated in 2019. There was an unveiling of a new brass plaque to mark the anniversary while recognising the important part played by Honorary Alderman Councillor June Imeson, retired former Hambleton District Council leader, in the creation of the attraction.