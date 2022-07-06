In Pictures: A-mazing family days out

Let’s get lost! Mazes across our county are reopening this year as we look at some of the most windy and wonderful to weave your way through.
1. The Great Ryedale Maze
The Great Ryedale Maze, Friday, July 15 to Sunday, September 4. Returning to North Yorkshire for its third year this summer, The Great Ryedale Maze offers a field full of fun for all ages. Located in Sherburn, midway between Scarborough and Malton at the foot of the Yorkshire Wolds, the popular attraction will open for summer holidays. It promises a great day out in the heart of the countryside for adults, teenagers and children, offering two mazes, vintage funfair, football darts and Big Top with live entertainment for families. There will also be a range of hot and cold food and drinks to cater for all tastes, served from fully-licensed Cabin Café.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. York Maze
York Maze, Saturday, July 16 to Monday, September 5 With more than 20 attractions, among Europe’s largest maize mazes offers fantastic labyrinthine play and puzzle day out. It was created from more than a million living growing maize plants.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Easingwold Maze
Easingwold Maze, Saturday July 16 to Sunday September 4 Offering a fun-filled family day out, Easingwold Maize Maze offers all the fun and adventure of a maze plus sports areas, animal enclosure and sand pit.
Photo: Gerard Binks
4. Farmer Copleys Corn Maze
Farmer Copleys Corn Maze Sunday, July 31 to Monday, September 5. The theme for 2022 yet to be announced, mazes are interactive with loads to do including rubbings, Maze-0- Vision, games sheets and more Fun Park activities for all to enjoy. There’s a farm shop, Moo Café, function space and events centre based in West Yorkshire between Pontefract and Featherstone. The Copley family has been farming for over 140 years, their aim to showcase British agriculture to the community
Photo: JOHN CLIFTON